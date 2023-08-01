 
Beyoncé's tour features £122 tickets for 'listening-only' experience

Beyoncé concert promoters are facing heavy criticism for pricing tickets at £122, offering seats with no view of her extravagant stage show.

The renowned R&B artist is currently embarking on her 56-date Renaissance world tour in support of her seventh studio album. However, fans are expressing frustration at the exorbitant prices for seats positioned behind the stage, providing only a 'listening-only experience' without a decent view.

Normally, limited view tickets are offered at a reduced price to accommodate the needs of the blind or visually impaired. However, due to the immense demand to witness Beyoncé live, these restricted-view tickets have been sold for as much as £122.

One dissatisfied fan expressed their discontent to The Sun, emphasizing, "The whole point of going to the concert is seeing her in person and watching the spectacle of the production. It’s ridiculous. If I only wanted to hear the concert, I’d stand outside in the car park."

While Beyoncé is currently touring in the United States, there are concerns that she might not include the Western Australian city of Perth in her tour itinerary. Other artists like Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had previously skipped the city in their recent tour dates. The high costs associated with staging large stadium shows have become a barrier between fans in Perth and their favorite performers, according to WA promoter John Zaccaria.

As Beyoncé is expected to announce the details of her stadium concerts in Australia soon, fans hope for more accessible and reasonably priced tickets that allow them to fully experience her incredible performances.

