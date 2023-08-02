 
menu menu menu

Imran Khan to be indicted in ECP contempt case today

By
Mumtaz Alvi

|August 02, 2023

Security officers escort former prime minister Imran Khan as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, on May 12, 2023. — Reuters
Security officers escort former prime minister Imran Khan as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, on May 12, 2023. — Reuters

  • Imran Khan asked to ensure presence before ECP's bench.
  • PTI chairman has only appeared before bench once.
  • He is accused of using contemptuous language against ECP.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt of the commission and chief election commissioner (CEC) case today (Wednesday), The News reported.

The PTI chairman has also been asked to ensure his presence before the election commission's bench.

The electoral body’s four-member bench, headed by Sindh member of the commission Nisar Ahmad Durrani, had deferred the PTI chairman’s indictment last week at the request of his counsel.

It was the first time Khan appeared in this case, which had started in August of the previous year, initiated against him and two other erstwhile top party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

They were accused of allegedly using intemperate and contemptuous language against the commission and chief election commissioner during their media interactions on various occasions.

Khan, who was served a non-bailable warrant recently, had attended the ECP bench hearing along with his counsel Shoaib Shaheen.

The PTI chief's lawyer requested a deferment, saying he needed more time to collect the case record. The commission retorted by reminding him that it was his responsibility to manage the file and case record.

More From Pakistan:

Election to be held on new census, says PM Shehbaz

Election to be held on new census, says PM Shehbaz
PTI kicks out Usman Buzdar, Khusro Bakhtiar and 20 other leaders from party

PTI kicks out Usman Buzdar, Khusro Bakhtiar and 20 other leaders from party
PM Shehbaz approves Zubair Tiwana appointment as new FBR chief

PM Shehbaz approves Zubair Tiwana appointment as new FBR chief
‘Barbie’ to hit cinemas after getting green light from Punjab censor board

‘Barbie’ to hit cinemas after getting green light from Punjab censor board
Army urges all stakeholders to play role in revival of economy

Army urges all stakeholders to play role in revival of economy
Fawad urges Imran to mend ties with establishment, Nawaz before elections

Fawad urges Imran to mend ties with establishment, Nawaz before elections
Met Office predicts more monsoon rains in upper parts of Pakistan

Met Office predicts more monsoon rains in upper parts of Pakistan

PM Shehbaz open to talks with India for regional development

PM Shehbaz open to talks with India for regional development
Denmark embassy in Pakistan's deputy head of mission completes tenure

Denmark embassy in Pakistan's deputy head of mission completes tenure