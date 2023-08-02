Imran Khan to be indicted in ECP contempt case today

Security officers escort former prime minister Imran Khan as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, on May 12, 2023. — Reuters

Imran Khan asked to ensure presence before ECP's bench.

PTI chairman has only appeared before bench once.

He is accused of using contemptuous language against ECP.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt of the commission and chief election commissioner (CEC) case today (Wednesday), The News reported.

The PTI chairman has also been asked to ensure his presence before the election commission's bench.

The electoral body’s four-member bench, headed by Sindh member of the commission Nisar Ahmad Durrani, had deferred the PTI chairman’s indictment last week at the request of his counsel.

It was the first time Khan appeared in this case, which had started in August of the previous year, initiated against him and two other erstwhile top party leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

They were accused of allegedly using intemperate and contemptuous language against the commission and chief election commissioner during their media interactions on various occasions.

Khan, who was served a non-bailable warrant recently, had attended the ECP bench hearing along with his counsel Shoaib Shaheen.

The PTI chief's lawyer requested a deferment, saying he needed more time to collect the case record. The commission retorted by reminding him that it was his responsibility to manage the file and case record.