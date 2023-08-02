 
menu menu menu

NAB shuts housing society project probe against Aleem Khan

By
Our Correspondent

|August 02, 2023

IPP President Aleem Khan. — Twitter/@abdul_aleemkhan
IPP President Aleem Khan. — Twitter/@abdul_aleemkhan

  • Closing order issued under Section 31-B (1) of National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022.
  • NAB earlier contended that Khan's society lacked official approval.
  • Anti-graft body hasn't shut inquiry into assets beyond means case.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has ended its probe into the alleged encroachment by the housing society of Aleem Khan, the President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), The News reported, under a new law.

The executive board of NAB has revealed that the order for closing the investigation against the politician was issued in accordance with Section 31-B (1) of the National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022.

During the probe, the anti-corruption authority contended that transforming agricultural land into an urban settlement required official approval, which the project allegedly lacked.

However, the anti-graft body has not shut its inquiry into the assets beyond means case in which Aleem remains under investigation.

The IPP leader, who was earlier associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was arrested during an inquiry into the assets beyond means case in February 2019, while he was serving as a provincial minister in the PTI-led government.

Following his arrest, the politician resigned from his ministry. At the time, Aleem was elected from PP-158 (Lahore-XV) in the 2018 general elections. He was Punjab’s senior minister for local government and community development, planning, and development.

Aleem was tasked by then-prime minister Imran Khan to lead the party’s efforts in achieving the 100-day agenda.

But after differences emerged between him and Khan, he joined parted ways with the PTI chief.

In June this year, Jahangir Khan Tareen, founder of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), announced appointing Khan as the president of his newly-formed party — the new home of most Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters.

More From Pakistan:

Polio cripples three-year-old in Bannu

Polio cripples three-year-old in Bannu
Imran Khan to be indicted in ECP contempt case today

Imran Khan to be indicted in ECP contempt case today

Act against terrorists or we will, Pakistan tells Afghanistan

Act against terrorists or we will, Pakistan tells Afghanistan
NA passes bill seeking up to 3-year jail term for engaging in anti-state activities

NA passes bill seeking up to 3-year jail term for engaging in anti-state activities
PM urges Taliban govt to stop use of Afghan soil for ‘transnational terrorism’

PM urges Taliban govt to stop use of Afghan soil for ‘transnational terrorism’
Election to be held on new census, says PM Shehbaz

Election to be held on new census, says PM Shehbaz
PTI kicks out Usman Buzdar, Khusro Bakhtiar and 20 other leaders from party

PTI kicks out Usman Buzdar, Khusro Bakhtiar and 20 other leaders from party
PM Shehbaz approves Zubair Tiwana appointment as new FBR chief

PM Shehbaz approves Zubair Tiwana appointment as new FBR chief
‘Barbie’ to hit cinemas after getting green light from Punjab censor board

‘Barbie’ to hit cinemas after getting green light from Punjab censor board