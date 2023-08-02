Nicolas Cage's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dream Scenario' revealed

Nicolas Cage appears to be unrecognizable in the first look of his new movie Dream Scenario.

He co-stars with Michael Cera and Julianne Nicholson in the movie that will be released as the opening film at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

The new role of Nicolas Cage sees him losing hair on his head and having a grown beard.

The Toronto International Film Festival revealed the first look of Nicholas Cage in his upcoming movie in which the actor appears to be in a parking lot, reports People magazine.

The picture saw Cage showing off a fully-grown, grey beard and a hairless head.

Robyn Citizen, a festival execute, described the film as a surrealist satire comedy.

The new movie of Cage marks the 5th time, the actor makes his appearance on the big screen.

In addition to getting featured in Dream Scenario, Cage has starred in Renfield, The Old Way and Sympathy of the Devil this year.

The actor earlier made headlines by making a cameo in The Flash in a character that appears to be an alternative to Superman.