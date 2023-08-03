Manchester City secure Josko Gvardiol in £77m deal

Manchester City secures Josko Gvardiol in £77m deal.—[email protected]

Manchester City successfully reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for the acquisition of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol at a fee of £77 million (90 million euros).

The 21-year-old's transfer surpasses previous British records for a defender, but it falls short of the £80 million Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019.

Guardiola has been an instrumental figure for Leipzig, featuring in 87 games for the club since his move from Dynamo Zagreb in 2021. His versatility in playing as a central defender or a left-back makes him a valuable addition to City's squad. The promising player is expected to undergo a medical examination in England later this week, finalising the transfer.

Last week, the deal seemed uncertain as Leipzig stood firm on their stance not to sell Gvardiol for less than €100 million (£86 million). However, the clubs eventually reached an agreement, with City manager Pep Guardiola expressing confidence in Gvardiol's ability to strengthen the left side of the central defence. With Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Ake also capable of filling that position, Aymeric Laporte's future at the Etihad Stadium may now come under scrutiny.

Guardiola becomes City's second major signing this summer, following the arrival of fellow Croatian Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in June for an initial fee of £25 million. Kovacic's addition is expected to replace Ilkay Gundogan in City's midfield, as the former captain departed for Barcelona on a free transfer. Additionally, winger Riyad Mahrez moved to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia last week in a £30 million deal.

Gvardiol's international record boasts 21 caps for Croatia, during which he contributed two goals. His outstanding performance helped Croatia secure a third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup and claim the runner-up position in this year's Nations League, where they were defeated by Spain.

Before his move to the Bundesliga, Gvardiol achieved back-to-back titles with Zagreb, culminating in a league and cup double. Meanwhile, Leipzig qualified for the Champions League twice during Gvardiol's tenure, securing fourth and third places in the Bundesliga.

City's decision to sign Gvardiol reflects its commitment to nurturing talent and securing promising prospects for the future. The deal is expected to lead to Aymeric Laporte's departure, creating further space for Gvardiol to make his mark on the team. However, the young defender may face competition from the club's existing central defenders, who are accustomed to Pep Guardiola's tactics, emphasising inverted full-back strategies.

With the signing of Guardiola, Manchester City aims to continue its successful trajectory and reinforce its squad for upcoming challenges. The move signals the club's determination to build on its recent accomplishments, ensuring a competitive edge in both domestic and international competitions.