How much has Chelsea paid for Brighton's Robert Sanchez?

Chelsea secure Brighton's Robert Sanchez for £25m Goalkeeping boost.

Chelsea Football Club has reached an agreement to sign Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for an initial fee of £25 million, with additional add-ons.

The move comes as Chelsea seeks to strengthen their goalkeeping options after the departure of Edouard Mendy to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

At 25 years old, Sanchez will challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for the coveted number-one spot at Stamford Bridge. The Spanish goalkeeper already has a connection with Chelsea's coaching staff, as goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts previously worked with him during their time together at Brighton.

Having been with Brighton since the age of 15, Sanchez progressed through their academy after joining Levante in 2013. After successful loan spells with Forest Green and Rochdale, he made his Brighton debut in November 2020 and held the position of the team's first-choice goalkeeper for nearly two years.

Sanchez's talent did not go unnoticed by the Spanish national team, and he received call-ups in 2021, representing his country in both the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and the 2022 World Cup. Despite earning only two caps in friendly matches, Sanchez's international experience adds to his promising resume.

While he temporarily lost his place to Jason Steele during Brighton's 2022-23 Premier League season, Sanchez showcased his skills in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley, despite the eventual defeat on penalties.

Sanchez's contract with Brighton was initially set to run until June 2025, but his move to Chelsea marks a significant milestone in his career, providing him with a fresh challenge and the opportunity to compete at a higher level with one of England's top clubs.