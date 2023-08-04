 
Here is the amount Newcastle United paid for Southhampton's Tino Livramento

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Here is the amount Newcastle United paid for Southhamptons Tino Livramento.—Twitter@FabrizioRomano
Newcastle United has reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of talented right-back Tino Livramento, in a deal worth £40 million, including add-ons, as reported by BBC Radio Solent. 

The 20-year-old defender originally joined Southampton from Chelsea in 2021 for a fee of £5 million.

Livramento's departure from Southampton follows the club's relegation from the Premier League during the last season. The promising England Under-21 international faced a setback in his playing time during the previous campaign after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April 2022. 

As a result, he made only two appearances in the league but made a return as a substitute in Southampton's final two matches against Brighton and Liverpool.

During the 2021-22 season, Livramento featured prominently for Southampton, participating in a total of 32 games, with 28 of them taking place in the Premier League.

The acquisition of Tino Livramento is a significant move for Newcastle United, who has been active in the transfer market this summer. The Tyneside club has already secured the services of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and England winger Harvey Barnes as part of their ambitions to build upon their commendable top-four finish from the previous season.

Under the management of Eddie Howe, Newcastle United will commence their Premier League campaign on 12th August with a home fixture against Aston Villa. The addition of Livramento is expected to strengthen their defensive options and enhance their performance in the upcoming season.

