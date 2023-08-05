KU vice chancellor reviews postgraduate admission preparations

The University of Karachi's Silver Jubilee gate. — APP/File

Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, the vice chancellor of the University of Karachi, on Saturday chaired a meeting and reviewed the preparations of the Postgraduate Admission Committee 2023 and Directorate of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for the postgraduate entry test which will be held on Sunday (tomorrow).



KU Convener Postgraduate Admission Committee 2023 Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik informed the Dr Iraqi that they have provided all the necessary items including attendance sheets to the departments and research centers and said that the deans of all faculties, chairpersons, and faculty members were also briefed in detail about the policy and procedure which will be followed to conduct the entry test.

She mentioned that the targets set for the postgraduate admissions 2023 have been achieved as they have completed their work on time and added that it was possible due to the hard work and dedication of the Postgraduate Admission Committee 2023 team and good coordination with the chairpersons and the departmental research committees (DRCs).

Professor Dr Anila said that the candidates are directed to report at their respective departments and centers at 09:30am along with their admit and computerised national identity cards (CNIC). She mentioned that the entrance test will start at 10:00am sharp.

She further said that the point-buses will be available from all entry gates of the University of Karachi for students and their parents and guardians. The schedule of these points-buses has been shared with the candidates through emails.

She mentioned that 6,107 online forms were generated this year out of which 3,011 candidates completed their applications and applied for admission in different departments and centers for MPhil, MS, PhD, MS (Surgery), and MD (Medicines) and LLM programmes.

She added that Postgraduate Admission Committee 2023 had issued admit cards to 2847 applicants, which are uploaded on their admission portal, while 164 applications were rejected due to various reasons.

According to her, the KU has also received applications from 12 foreign students in different programs of MPhil, PhD, MS (Surgery), and MD (Medicines). She shared that the admission committee received four applications from Yaman, three from China, two from Afghanistan, and one from US, Sudan, and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the KU Director of the ERP Professor Dr Imran Ahmad Siddiqui said that due to the implementation of the ERP System at the campus, we have managed to spread the admission process of the postgraduate program across the globe. As a result, we have received a dozen of applications from foreign students this year and believe that this number will surely increase in the future.

He informed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that the uploading and downloading bandwidth of the ERP System was increased to 50 Mbps which help in the quick uploading of the online admission forms and prompt response to the queries of the potential candidates.

Professor Dr Imran Siddiqi mentioned that the ERP System facilitates the candidates on a 24/7 basis and shared that all eligible candidates have received their admit cards through their admission portals.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi appreciated the teamwork of the postgraduate admission committee 2023 and ERP and said that he is extremely satisfied with the performances of the teams and the heads of the postgraduate admission committee and ERP.

He mentioned that all targets can be achieved with good coordination and teamwork and he has witnessed the same today after reviewing the arrangements and preparations for tomorrow’s test.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that all deans, DRCs, chairpersons, and faculty members contributed well and this is a very good sign that every stakeholder has played their role.