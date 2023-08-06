 
menu menu menu

What was Imran Khan doing when police came to arrest him?

By
Azam Malik

|August 06, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/@imrankhan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested Saturday, shortly after a court in Islamabad found him guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case.

Additional district and sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar ordered the police to arrest Khan — who wasn't present at the hearing as he was at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The Punjab Police entered the Lahore residence of Khan, who was removed as the prime minister via a no-confidence motion last year in April, through the back door.

When they approached Khan, he was wearing a blue tracksuit and was eating lunch.

Khan told the police that he needs to eat, but the law enforcers insisted that they had to arrest him on court orders and that he could eat later on.

The police then took the PTI chairman into their custody and stopped his guards within the home's premises.

His arrest triggered protests in several cities of the nation, with the party vowing to challenge the lower court's decision in the superior courts.

The former prime minister was sent to jail for three years Saturday after a court in the capital found him guilty of graft in the Toshakhana case, a move likely to bar him from standing in elections due later this year.

Anyone convicted of a criminal offence is disqualified from contesting elections in Pakistan, and parliament is likely to be dissolved in the next two weeks before it completes its term, with a national vote to be held by later this year or early next year.

"His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt," Judge Dilawar wrote in the ruling seen for a case centred on gifts he received and did not properly declare while he was premier.

The judge also fined him Rs100,000 (around $350).

More From Pakistan:

New delimitations: what lies ahead?

New delimitations: what lies ahead?
Assemblies' composition not to change, says govt after census approval

Assemblies' composition not to change, says govt after census approval
What makes Attock jail historical, where Imran was shifted post conviction?

What makes Attock jail historical, where Imran was shifted post conviction?
Imran Khan 'can no longer retain PTI chief's post' after conviction

Imran Khan 'can no longer retain PTI chief's post' after conviction
US calls Imran Khan's arrest in Toshakhana case 'internal matter'

US calls Imran Khan's arrest in Toshakhana case 'internal matter'

Another earthquake hits parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, no casualties reported

Another earthquake hits parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, no casualties reported
Umar Farooq Zahoor: The man who brought down Imran Khan

Umar Farooq Zahoor: The man who brought down Imran Khan
Tremors felt across Pakistan as 5.8 earthquake hits Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan

Tremors felt across Pakistan as 5.8 earthquake hits Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan
Digital census: Pakistan’s population surges to 241.49 million

Digital census: Pakistan’s population surges to 241.49 million