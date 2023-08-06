Meghan Markle won’t be ‘kept down’, she will ‘bounce back’

Meghan Markle won’t be ‘kept down’, will ‘bounce back’

Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman has predicted that Meghan Markle would ‘bounce back’ professionally after Spotify ended deal with her and Prince Harry.



The Cheat Sheet quoted Inbaal as saying that Meghan’s lost deal with Spotify was of no consequence in the greater scheme of things.

“Due to the actress’s Jupiter sign, she will soon replace it with a similar or a better deal. The planet Jupiter rules luck and wealth, and in Meghan’s chart, Jupiter is in balanced Libra. Her finances always balance out, if one income goes, another arrives,” she explained.

The astrologer further says, “We can expect to see her in commercials and collaborating with large manufacturers.’

She went on to add, the time of Meghan Markle’s 2023 birthday was not without its challenges, but she would ‘bounce back bigger and brighter, as she always does.’

“Her astrological chart indicates that her indefatigable spirit burns on, and she won’t be kept down.”