Jerry Hall reveals unusual tactic she used to persuade Mick Jagger to tie the knot

Jerry Hall offered an insight into her relationship with The Rolling Stones frontman

Jerry Hall has shared an interesting insight into her relationship with rock star Mick Jagger in a bold confession.

During Friday's episode of The Celebrity Traitors, the 70-year-old offered an insight into her relationship with The Rolling Stones frontman, whom she was with from 1977 to 1999.

The pair eventually had an unofficial marriage ceremony in Bali in 1990, however that was deemed void by the UK High Court following their split.

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Revealing how she persuaded Jagger to agree to marry her, she told viewers:

'Before I got married to Mick, we'd already been together seven years, had two children.

'I put on a wedding dress every day until he agreed that we get married!'

The couple, who were together for 22 years share four children Elizabeth, 42, James, 41, Georgia May, 34, and Gabriel, 28.

They met in 1976 and went through a legal battle over whether or not their 1990 Bali wedding service had been official after she filed for divorce in 1999.

Her split from Jagger left her with an estimated settlement of up to $22million.

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