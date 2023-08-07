 
Ronaldo scores stunning goal to propel Al-Nassr to Arab Club Champions Cup semi-finals

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Nassr with a stunning finish in the Arab Club Champions Cup quarter-finals.—Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning goal to help Al-Nassr reach the semi-finals of the Arab Club Champions Cup. 

The Portuguese star slammed home a first-time shot with his instep after receiving a pass from Anderson Talisca just inside the box. The goal gave Al-Nassr a 1-0 lead, and they went on to win the match 3-1.

This was Ronaldo's third goal in his last three appearances for Al-Nassr in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The 38-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, and he will be a key player for Al-Nassr as they look to win the tournament.

The bigger picture:

Ronaldo's goal was a reminder of his class and ability. He is still one of the best players in the world, and he is showing that he can still perform at a high level. Al-Nassr are a good team, and they will be a tough opponent for any team in the semi-finals.

What next for Ronaldo?

Ronaldo will next be seen in action on August 9 when Al-Nassr faces Al-Shorta in the Arab Club Champions Cup semi-finals. The match is sure to be a close contest, but Ronaldo will be confident of helping his team to victory.

