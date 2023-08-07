Kylian Mbappe excluded from PSG first-team training amid contract dispute

Kylian Mbappe has won five league titles during his time at PSG.—Reuters

In the midst of a contract stand-off with Paris St-Germain (PSG), Kylian Mbappe will not be training with the first-team squad as they gear up for the upcoming Ligue 1 season.

The French forward's desire to join Real Madrid has led to him refusing to sign a year's extension to his current contract, which is set to end next summer. PSG, keen on avoiding losing him for free, aims to secure a transfer fee by selling him now.

Due to the ongoing contract dispute, Mbappe was excluded from the touring squad for PSG's pre-season trip to Asia. Additionally, he turned down an offer from Al-Hilal, who made a world-record bid to bring him to the Saudi Pro League.

As PSG prepares to defend their French title against Lorient, Mbappe is expected to train with the 'loft' group rather than the 'A' training group, which consists of players who could feature for the first team.

Despite PSG's efforts to find a resolution, including offering Mbappe a guaranteed sale clause for the end of the season, the offer was rejected. The situation has put the club in a difficult position, leading them to explore other options.

PSG is now looking to strengthen their squad with the potential signing of Benfica's talented forward, Goncalo Ramos, for a reported fee of 80m euros (£69m). The 22-year-old had a remarkable performance at the previous World Cup, attracting interest from several top European clubs.

As PSG undergoes a shift in their approach to player recruitment, moving away from the 'galactico' model of signing superstar players, Mbappe's future remains uncertain.

While the club looks to secure a deal for Ramos, the Mbappe saga continues to be closely monitored by fans and football enthusiasts worldwide.