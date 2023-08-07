Cop martyred in Peshawar terror attack

Police stand guard along a road they blocked after Taliban militants seized a police station in Bannu on December 19, 2022. — AFP

Two policemen also sustained injuries.

No group took responsibility for attack.

KP has seen a rise in attacks recently.

PESHAWAR: A cop was martyred and two others injured after a police mobile in Peshawar's Badaber was targeted, in the latest attack on law enforcers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The KP province, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a slew of terror incidents in recent months after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with Islamabad, with other terrorist groups also increasing attacks.

Constable Yar Muhammad suffered critical injuries along with two other policemen when unidentified armed men attacked their van. Muhammad succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

Geo News, on July 21, reported at least four terror attacks in KP in just 48 hours, including one in the capital city of Peshawar, resulting in the martyrdom of law enforcers and injuries to others.

A week later, law enforcers were attacked at a checkpost after an assailant fired shots and threw a hand grenade at them.

While the police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel responded with counteraction, the attacker managed to flee. There were, fortunately, no casualties reported in the terror attack.

With terrorism rearing its ugly head yet again in the country, July witnessed a significant upsurge in attacks, making it the second deadliest month of 2023, with 124 fatalities and 218 injuries.

The previous month also recorded the highest number of suicide attacks in any single month of the current year, with five such attacks resulting in the tragic death of 69 people and injuries to 175 others.

The majority of these casualties occurred during a suicide blast at a JUI-F election rally in the Bajaur district of KP.

In light of the rising militancy, Pakistan's government has warned Afghanistan against providing safe havens to the banned TTP — a terrorist organisation targeting security forces.

The top brass of the Pakistan Army has recently said that sanctuaries and liberty of action available to terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in Afghanistan is one of the major reasons impacting the security of Pakistan.