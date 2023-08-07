FIA arrest wanted 'TTP terrorist' at Karachi airport

A security personnel stands guard next to the site of a bomb blast in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on July 31, 2023. — AFP

FIA thwarts terrorist's plan to flee abroad.

Terrorist wanted for terror attacks in KP.

FIA to hand him over to KP authorities.

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a terrorist — wanted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for terror attacks in the province — at the Karachi airport.

FIA's Immigration Cell thwarted his attempt to flee abroad, the agency's spokesperson told Geo News.

The terrorist, named Ehsan-ul-Haq is allegedly linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to the sources.

The KP home department had set a reward of Rs1 million for his capture. Hailing from the Swabi district of the province, the terrorist was apprehended while trying to escape, according to the FIA Immigration Cell spokesperson.

The FIA added the terrorist will be handed over to the concerned authorities.



This is a major breakthrough for law enforcement agencies. The KP province, which borders Afghanistan, has seen a slew of terror incidents in recent months after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with Islamabad, with other terrorist groups also increasing attacks.

Earlier this month, a statistical report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said July marked a significant upsurge in attacks, making it the second deadliest month of 2023, with 124 fatalities and 218 injuries.

The country, as per the report, witnessed 54 militant attacks.

The victims whose lives were lost included 77 civilians and 37 security forces personnel, while 181 civilians and 36 security forces personnel sustained injuries.

Comparing the data with June, the PICSS report revealed an alarming increase in terrorist activities. Meanwhile, the report also analysed the regional impact of terrorism with the tribal districts of KP province experiencing the highest number of militant attacks in July, with 83 people killed and 181 injured in 18 reported incidents.

Mainland KP, however, saw a slight decline in attacks and casualties, with eight deaths and 11 injuries reported in 15 incidents, compared to nine deaths and 17 injuries in June 2023's 17 incidents.