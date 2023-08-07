WATCH: Old man's video playing 'imaginary cricket' delights netizens

The old man raises his hand celebrating a shot, in this still taken from a video. — X/@theprayagtiwari

The game of cricket, famously known as the 'Gentlemen's Game,' is madly loved in South Asian countries, especially in Pakistan and India.

Undoubtedly, Pakistanis are extremely passionate about the game and eagerly anticipating the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.

But what's left cricket buffs more amused recently is a heartwarming video capturing an elderly man's enthusiasm for cricket that has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding to the excitement among users on the social media platform.



The video features an elderly man playing 'imaginary cricket', pretending to hit a shot to an imaginary bowler. His celebratory demeanour after joyfully hitting a six off a bouncer is a treat to watch.



A user named, Mehul Fanawala, loved the video expressing his love with a heart emoji in a post on X.

While one can't tell where the video is from, one X user pointed out that he thought it was somewhere in Pakistan", possibly due to the shalwar kameez he's seen wearing as well as the roads and vehicles around.

Another X user, Sandeep Iyer, quipped: "That's a six in any ground."

Dr Samrat Ghosh wrote about his own fascination with the sport. "I do this all the time in private, so I completely relate to it."

While another joked that someone should tell "chacha (uncle)" that it was a yorker and he's been dismissed.

Meanwhile, cricket buffs are awaiting the two aforementioned tournaments this year. But as for the ODI World Cup, there have been some scheduling changes.

India's much-anticipated match against arch-rival Pakistan, initially scheduled for October 15, will now be moved a day earlier to avoid a clash with Navaratri.

While Pakistan's game against Sri Lanka, originally slated to take place on October 12, will now be held on October 10 in Hyderabad, allowing a three-day gap before their game with India.

The World Cup will kick off with India's opening match against Australia in Chennai on October 8, followed by Pakistan's first two games in the city of Hyderabad on October 6 and October 12.

Enthusiasm for cricket is at an all-time high with fans eagerly looking forward to witnessing some intense battles between the world's best teams.