David Beckham's reaction to Lionel Messi's latest goal goes viral

A video capturing David Beckham's reaction to Lionel Messi's latest free-kick goal for Inter Miami has taken the internet by storm.

The Argentine football icon continues to amaze audiences with his exceptional skills on the field, and his impact in the United States has been nothing short of remarkable.

Beckham, the legendary Manchester United and England star, played a significant role in bringing Messi to Inter Miami after pursuing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner for a decade.

The 2022 World Cup winner's influence has been immediate, with an astonishing record of seven goals in just four games. In a recent Leagues Cup clash against FC Dallas, Messi once again showcased his brilliance by scoring a brace, including a dramatic late free-kick that equalised the game at 4-4.

As a former free-kick master himself, Beckham is no stranger to the art of taking set pieces, but even he couldn't contain his excitement witnessing Messi's latest magic show on the field. The Argentine maestro curled the ball into the top corner from 20 yards out, leaving everyone in awe.

Since bringing Messi to Miami, Beckham has been thoroughly enjoying his role, with much to celebrate. The impact of having an all-time great like Messi in the team has been immense, boosting Beckham's brand and elevating the overall appeal of soccer in America since his high-profile switch to the States.

As Messi continues to dazzle and score goals for Inter Miami, Beckham looks forward to more moments of brilliance from the footballing maestro. Their partnership has not only impressed fans worldwide but has also injected a new level of excitement into American soccer, as Messi's presence adds star power and elevates the sport's popularity in the country.