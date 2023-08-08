 
Why Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate lost faith in Donald Trump's slogan

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Former Kickboxing star and internet personality Tristan Tate while speaking in an interview with Tucker Carlson aired on Twitter on August 7, 2023. Twitter/@TuckerCarlson
Social media influence Andrew Tate's brother and kickboxing star Tristan Tate has expressed his repugnance towards the US as he once also believed in "Make America Great Again" — the slogan that US ex-president Donald Trump chants — claiming "the country has been plagued with criminal activities".

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the younger brother of controversial social media personality Andrew Tate — famous for his extravagant lifestyle and misogyny — stated that Western countries were losing their appeal and compared them with the Middle Eastern states, anticipating that "the region holds the future".

Months earlier, two-time European kickboxing champion Tristan Tate was incarcerated in his house with his brother Andrew Tate by Romanian authorities on the charges of operating a criminal racket, human trafficking and rape.

Tristan also claimed while underlining the cases against his four-time kickboxing champion brother that there is no evidence against older Tate to charge him, expressing hope that he would come out clean.

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner on August 5, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. — AFP
The duo’s house arrest was ended Friday after a court in the Romanian capital lifted the confinement, however, they are not allowed to leave the country.

35-year-old Tristan said he was looking forward to returning to the Middle East, saying:

“What does New York have that Dubai doesn't?”

He said while referring towards Donald Trump’s campaign phrase that the West lost its lustre and he fully supported making America great again.

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (3rd L) and Tristan Tate (R) together exit a court in Bucharest, Romania, on January 10, 2023. — AFP
According to his website, he is “an excellent business and family man”.

Tate noted that “Dubai has everything. It's a wonderful place. The United Arab Emirates is a wonderful place. Saudi Arabia is opening up recently. And give it five, six, seven years - they've got the money.”

“Saudi Arabia is going to have nice, clean, beautiful, pretty, safe cities that every millionaire or billionaire in the world can enjoy.”

Tristan also indicated an uptick in crime of mass stabbing and shooting in the US saying: “And they can go there and enjoy the amenities and live their lives without the threat of some psychopath on the subway attacking you.”

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate leaves by car after addressing the media in front of his home in Bucharest, August 4, 2023. — AFP
Indicating strict laws, he stated: "Go try and buy drugs in the Middle East. I dare you. They know that when you let morality slip, society falls apart."

While delineating his flamboyance, he said: "I can drive my $5 million car around the Middle East, with my $2 million watch on. I can go to various cafes, bars, have a few drinks, leave the car there, walk home. Leave the car unlocked. No one steals. Because they deal with crime and immorality in a very serious way."

“I'll give the credit to religion. I'll give the credit to the Islamic faith,” Andrew Tate’s brother said, further adding that the Middle East had no rows about LGBTQ issues or drag queen storytimes.

“So if you have kids, and you're a very busy man, and maybe your wife is very busy too, and you want a comfortable environment where you know that your kids can go to school and learn things like math, and history, and geography, without drag queens reading stories to them,” Tristan Tate said.

