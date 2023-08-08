Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate breaks silence: Here's what Elon Musk says

SpaceX, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on June 16, 2023. — AFP

Tech billionaire and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, Tuesday termed controversial influencer Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate's latest interview as "interesting" — the former kickboxing champ's first media talk after his release from house arrest on Friday along with his elder brother.

Andrew Tate's 35-year-old flamboyant brother expressed his repugnance towards the US as he once also believed in "Make America Great Again" — the slogan that US former president Donald Trump chants — claiming "the country has been plagued with criminal activities".

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Tristan Tate stated that Western countries were losing their appeal and compared them with the Middle Eastern states, anticipating that "the region holds the future".

Months earlier, two-time European kickboxing champion Tristan Tate was incarcerated in his house with his brother Andrew Tate by Romanian authorities on the charges of operating a criminal racket, human trafficking and rape.

Elon Musk, who is also CEO of Twitter retweeted a tweet of Tucker Carlson showing an interview with Tristan. 52-year-old billionaire wrote: "More interesting than you may expect".



A screenshot taken from the Twitter account of Elon Musk on August 8, 2023, shows Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate's interview with Tucker Carlson. — Twitter/@elonmusk

In late June, after word broke out about a cage fight between Twitter boss Musk, challenging Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, four-time kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, had offered to train Musk to settle a score with Zuckerberg whose social media company banned the athlete for no apparent reason.

Tate's controversial output has made him one of the world's best-known influencers.



They were arrested by the Romanian police last year and initially placed under preventive detention; however, they were later put under house arrest.

His Twitter account was allowed back, however, after 52-year-old Musk bought the company.



While writing on Twitter, the 36-year-old champion said: "Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader."

He went on to write that "I will train you [Elon Musk]. You will not lose."

CEO Tesla said on Twitter he was "up for a cage fight" with Meta's Zuckerberg to which he replied by uploading a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption "send me location".