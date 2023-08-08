Climate change: Norway, Sweden battered by rains as Denmark battles wildfires

A stream overflowed its banks at Gran in southeastern Norway on August 8, 2023. — AFP

As human-induced climate change continues to plague different parts of the world, torrential downpours triggered flooding and landslides that swept Sweden and Norway Tuesday, with Denmark witnessing wildfire havoc.

The storm which is termed "Hans" spread over the Nordic countries over the weekend, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Residents of the ski resort town of Are in northwestern Sweden were advised to stay clear of the Susabacken stream after it overflowed, sending mud and rocks coursing through the town and causing damage to roads and houses, Sweden's crisis information website Krisinformation reported.

In the southwestern part of the country, fishmongers in Gothenburg found the market at the city's fishing harbour underwater after the Gota River flooded.

Two wagons of a passenger train Monday derailed in eastern Sweden after a railway embankment collapsed due to heavy rains, leaving three injured.

In Norway, police reported several landslides in the southeast Tuesday, with media reporting evacuation efforts by the authorities.

Weather agencies in Sweden and Norway both issued alerts for severe flooding in several parts of their respective countries.

The heavy rains also caused traffic disruptions, with numerous roads closed and trains and ferries cancelled.

Denmark's meteorological agency DMI meanwhile warned of storm winds in the country's north.

Danish police said in a statement that rescue services' efforts to put out a wildfire near the town of Klitmoller were "hampered" by the strong winds.