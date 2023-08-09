Detroit Tigers mourn death of World Series Champion and broadcaster, Jim Price

Jim Price, Detroit Tigers radio broadcaster, watches before a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, April 22, 2016, in Detroit. mlive.com

The Detroit Tigers community was struck with sorrow as Jim Price, a former World Series Champion and esteemed radio analyst, passed away on Monday night at 81 years old.

Jim Price's legacy goes far beyond the broadcasts he shared with fans over the last three decades. He was an integral part of the 1968 World Series-winning Detroit Tigers team, a contributor who left a profound mark on the franchise's history. His role as a backup catcher to All-Star Bill Freehan showcased his dedication and determination on the field, where he played 261 MLB games exclusively for Detroit, maintaining an impactful presence.

Transitioning from player to broadcaster, Price's distinctive style and unique expressions became his signature. His description of curveballs as "yellowhammers" and his proclamation of any Michigan city as a "nice area" endeared him to the listeners. His presence in the broadcast booth was marked by a deep connection to the Tigers' past, a trait that resonated with fans and fellow broadcasters alike.

"Jim and I were together for 24 seasons," reflected long-time partner Dan Dickerson. Their camaraderie spanned both challenging times and triumphant moments, including two World Series appearances. Price's warm stories and folksy "Jim-isms" created an intimate bond between him, Dickerson, and the listeners, making him a beloved figure in the Tigers family.

Throughout his post-playing years, Price remained connected to baseball, nurturing relationships with former teammates like the late Al Kaline and hometown hero Willie Horton. His impact reached beyond the diamond, as he shared his passion for the sport and the city of Detroit with the community.

Tigers Chairman and CEO, Chris Ilitch, paid tribute to Price, stating, "Jim was a champion on the field, in the broadcast booth, and throughout the community." Ilitch highlighted Price's unwavering dedication and loyalty to both the Detroit Tigers and the city he held dear.