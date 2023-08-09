FIFA Women World Cup: France, Colombia advance to quarter-finals

FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates scoring their first goal and France's Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Vicki Becho.—Reuters

France and Colombia beat Morocco and Jamaica on Tuesday to advance to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

France's commanding win over Morocco in Adelaide marks a decisive step forward, while simultaneously ending Morocco's impressive journey in the tournament.

The stage was set for France's dominance from the outset, as goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali, and Eugenie Le Sommer secured a commanding 3-0 lead by halftime. Le Sommer further solidified their dominance with her second goal in the 70th minute, establishing a resounding 4-0 win.

This victory sets the scene for an intriguing quarter-final encounter against Australia in Brisbane, eagerly anticipated by fans and experts alike. The match promises high stakes as both teams vie for a coveted spot in the tournament's later stages.

France's remarkable performance left Morocco's dream of becoming the first African side to win a Women's World Cup knockout match unfulfilled. Despite Morocco's notable journey, they were unable to thwart France's relentless attack.

With formidable contenders like the United States, Germany, Brazil, and Canada eliminated from the competition, France's dominant performance positions them as a strong contender for the title. The void left by these top-ranked teams creates an open field, and France's exceptional display thus far makes them a team to watch closely.



Colombia edge Jamaica

Colombia's 1-0 win with Catalina Usme's well-curled strike in the 51st minute secured Colombia's spot for the quarter-finals.

Jamaica's solid defensive efforts were evident, as they managed to maintain a goalless record for 321 minutes of play in the tournament. However, they were unable to respond to Colombia's decisive goal.

This achievement marks Colombia's inaugural entry into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup, showcasing their growing prowess in international women's football.

Colombia's next challenge will be a clash against the reigning European champions, England. This anticipated encounter is scheduled to take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

The Melbourne match brought the Women's World Cup stage to a close, with the Rectangular Stadium witnessing the triumphs and defeats of renowned names in women's football. This particular game spotlighted a new generation of players rewriting football history, as both teams navigated a first half dominated by fouls rather than shots.

Amidst this dynamic, Colombia's emerging young talents shone. Linda Caicedo and Ana Maria Guzman, both 18-year-olds, captured attention. Guzman's moment of brilliance, a stunning cross, set up Usme's match-winning goal, underscoring Colombia's potential.

Jamaica's resolute defence faced its sternest test yet. Despite their commendable efforts, they were unable to halt Colombia's momentum. Striker Khadija Shaw struggled to find opportunities, with Jamaica's best chances narrowly missing the mark.

Colombia's victory not only ushers them into the quarter-finals but also positions them as a team to watch in the international women's football arena.