Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson elevate 'Dance the Night' for Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' scene

Barbie enthusiasts might have found themselves humming different verses to the tune of Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" this summer.

In an Instagram revelation, Mark Ronson, the creative mind behind the soundtrack for the movie directed by Greta Gerwig, disclosed that Lipa opted for a revision of the song, shedding light on their collaborative artistic journey.

Ronson shared candid behind-the-scenes snippets of Lipa engrossed in the studio and delved into the spark of inspiration that ignited within the pop artist when they finally got a glimpse of the scene they were composing music for.

During the initial stages of crafting "Dance the Night," they were crafting music to synchronize with an evolving scene, but they still "wrote a whole damn song that [they] all loved."

However, upon witnessing a preview of the cinematic moment featuring Margot Robbie's Barbie hosting a lively soirée at her Dreamhouse, Lipa felt compelled to “rewrite the whole thing.”



Even in the midst of an extensive global tour, they re-entered the studio, as Ronson detailed. “We got back in the studio even though she was in the middle of a massive world tour,” he mentioned. “We went in my studio, turned the scene on and let the beat rock. Dua started to freestyle lyrics that fed right off what Margot was doing,” he added.

Ronson's shared clip additionally showcased how Lipa ingeniously matched the phrase "Come along for the ride" with the actress's choreography.

Continuing his narrative, Ronson exclaimed, "That’s why I f--ing love Dua so much: we had a whole song and she was down to spend a hundred extra hours tweaking a word and a line here of there to make not just the song but the WHOLE SCENE better.”

Ronson presented this footage in response to the snippets posted by the "Levitating" vocalist on Instagram during the same period.

