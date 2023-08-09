'Intentional act': Man smashes car into second floor of his house in Pennsylvania

A car can be seen smashed into the second floor of a house in Lewistown Pennsylvania in this picture released on August 7, 2023. — Facebook/Junction Fire Company

In a bizarre vehicular accident, a man crashed his car into his own house’s second floor in Lewistown Pennsylvania Sunday in an allegedly 'intentional act', local authorities said, leaving the internet wondering "what was he thinking".

The person who crashed his car is awaiting charges from the police as authorities found a grey car sticking out of the side of the house in the city of Lewistown.

Authorities have not made it clear how the car made it to the second floor and the pictures show the car smashed into the house.

"The pictures speak for themselves," a fire official told the BBC.

Sam Baumgardner, an administrator at the Junction Fire Company said at least three people were inside the house when the car smashed the second floor but no one was injured.

"The driver was able to climb out onto the roof after the crash and was taken to the hospital with injuries," Baumgardner said adding that the car likely hit the second floor because of a culvert — a tunnel that carries a stream under a road or railway — on the left side of the house.

"The driver went into the culvert and propelled into the air and landed on the second floor", Baumgardner added.

Lewistown police said in a report that they had determined through an investigation that the crash was "an intentional act", with officials adding that the driver will face charges for the crash.

The damaged car can be seen after it smashed into the second floor of a house in Lewistown Pennsylvania in this picture released on August 7, 2023. — Facebook/Junction Fire Company

The fire department said it took about three hours to remove the car from the second floor.

"The crew that was on the rescue definitely had to think outside the box," Baumgardner said.

"Rescue crews helped stabilise the house and put a tarp over the hole from the crash because of upcoming storms," the Junction Fire Company said in a post on Facebook.