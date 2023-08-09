 
menu menu menu

PM moves summary for National Assembly dissolution

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

|August 09, 2023

Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation. — APP/File
Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late Wednesday night sent a summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly to President Arif Alvi, formally beginning the process for the appointment of a caretaker setup.

The summary forwarded by the premier required the president’s nod otherwise the lower house of parliament would stand dissolved after 48 hours if President Alvi didn't assent to the premature dissolution.

The president dissolves the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister under Article 58 of the Constitution. With the dissolution of the lower house, the current government’s tenure will also end prematurely.

"The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised," the article reads.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

Pemra amendment bill sails through Senate, National Assembly

Pemra amendment bill sails through Senate, National Assembly
Did Shehbaz Sharif's govt outperform PTI regime? Here's what analysts say

Did Shehbaz Sharif's govt outperform PTI regime? Here's what analysts say
Pakistan ready to thwart 'nefarious designs' of adversaries, says Gen Asim Munir video

Pakistan ready to thwart 'nefarious designs' of adversaries, says Gen Asim Munir
Durbeen CEO honoured with 'Development Leadership Awards'

Durbeen CEO honoured with 'Development Leadership Awards'
‘Will send summary for dissolution of NA to president tonight’, PM tells lawmakers video

‘Will send summary for dissolution of NA to president tonight’, PM tells lawmakers
Who will be the next caretaker PM?

Who will be the next caretaker PM?
Caretaker premier: Meeting between PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz delayed

Caretaker premier: Meeting between PM Shehbaz, Raja Riaz delayed
IHC wants to know who ordered to keep Imran Khan at Attock jail

IHC wants to know who ordered to keep Imran Khan at Attock jail
Pakistanis to decide future of country's politics: US

Pakistanis to decide future of country's politics: US