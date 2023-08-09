PM moves summary for National Assembly dissolution

Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late Wednesday night sent a summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly to President Arif Alvi, formally beginning the process for the appointment of a caretaker setup.



The summary forwarded by the premier required the president’s nod otherwise the lower house of parliament would stand dissolved after 48 hours if President Alvi didn't assent to the premature dissolution.

The president dissolves the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister under Article 58 of the Constitution. With the dissolution of the lower house, the current government’s tenure will also end prematurely.

"The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised," the article reads.



