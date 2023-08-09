Emotional Taylor Swift gives heartwarming speech after 8 minute standing ovation - Watch

Taylor Swift tells crowd at California it will take her 'decades' to find words to thank them

On Tuesday, Pop idol Taylor Swift received an eight-minute standing ovation from the crowd at her “Eras Tour” show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The honor came after she performed Champagne Problems and made her emotional. The 33-year-old could be seen fighting back tears.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker told the crowd, “What do I say to you after that?

“That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don’t know what to do or say.”

She continued, “I think it’s safe to say that I, like all people, will experience a certain amount of emotional downward spirals throughout the course of the rest of my life and in those moments, you can rest assured I’m gonna think about what you just did. And I’m gonna feel better. So thank you. That was insane. That was crazy.”

Swift went on, “I’m going to spend several decades trying to figure out words for how that just made me feel.”

“I’m trying to get it together. I’ve completely lost control over my brain — and that’s your fault.”

She added, “I’m just gonna float through the rest of the show, so thanks for that.”

Swift has, unsurprisingly, been drawing in quite the star-studded crowd throughout her tour.

The Maroon singer has been attracting a star-studded crowd to her shows.

On Tuesday, celebs including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox and more were in attendance.

On Saturday, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum was seen having a blast with his daughter Everly, 10. The actor was all in with face paint and a handmade T-shirt that said, “It’s Me, hi, I’m the Daddy, it’s me.”