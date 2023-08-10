Tampa Mayor discovers $1.1m cocaine during fishing trip

The US Border Patrol seized the shipment shortly thereafter.—Twitter@USBPChiefMIP

Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, Florida, stumbled upon an unexpected and lucrative catch during a leisurely fishing excursion off the coast of Marathon in the Florida Keys on July 23rd.

The incident, which has since garnered significant media attention, saw Castor's family outing transform into an extraordinary discovery as they uncovered approximately 70 pounds (31.7 kilograms) of cocaine with an estimated street value of around $1.1 million.

As Castor and her family basked in the tranquillity of the warm Atlantic waters, a family member's sharp eyes spotted an unusual object drifting amidst the waves. Initially dismissed as mere debris, Castor recalled thinking it might be a cluster of small fish seeking refuge. She candidly shared that, in the beginning, her assumption was "shade as opposed to something shady."

However, upon approaching the mysterious find, Castor's instincts kicked in, and she recognised the stark reality before her: a bale of cocaine, cleverly disguised by the sea. With more than three decades of service on the Tampa police force, including six years as its chief, Castor's experience allowed her to swiftly identify the illicit cargo.

The family hauled the package, roughly the size of a microwave, onto their boat, revealing tightly packed bundles beneath layers of plastic film. Aware of the gravity of their discovery, Castor promptly recorded the location and promptly alerted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The subsequent intervention of the US Border Patrol led to the seizure of the contraband, marking a significant dent in the narcotics trade.

The extraordinary find was officially announced on July 24 through social media channels. Authorities attributed the discovery to a "recreational boater," showcasing a photograph of the confiscated 25 bricks of cocaine, each imprinted with a distinctive purple butterfly emblem.

The incident underlines the unpredictable nature of life's twists and turns, as even a routine fishing expedition can transform into a tale of unintended consequences. Mayor Castor's keen observation skills, honed through years of law enforcement service, played a pivotal role in uncovering a substantial drug cache, acting as a testament to the unexpected ways in which individuals can contribute to upholding the law and safeguarding their communities.