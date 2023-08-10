 
menu menu menu

Controversial social media star Lil Tay dies at young age, giving rise to mysteries

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Canadian influencer and rapper Lil Tay. Instagram
Canadian influencer and rapper Lil Tay. Instagram

Canadian influencer and rapper Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, has passed away unexpectedly, a statement on her Instagram revealed on Wednesday. 

The news has left her three million followers and the internet community in shock.

Lil Tay first gained viral fame in 2017, at the young age of nine, for her rap videos and extravagant lifestyle posts on Instagram and YouTube. Often referred to as “the youngest flexer of the century,” she flaunted luxury cars and homes, amassing a substantial online following.

The statement posted on her Instagram reads, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.” The circumstances surrounding her death, as well as her brother’s passing, remain under investigation, adding further complexity to the situation.

Lil Tay’s rise to fame was not without its controversies. She engaged in public feuds with other social media stars, and concerns were raised about her age and potential family involvement in her online presence. However, Tay denied allegations of coercion, emphasising her personal agency and decision-making.

The young influencer took a break from social media, and her most recent post dates back to 2018. She was reportedly involved in a custody battle between her parents, and her Instagram account displayed cryptic messages such as “help me,” adding to the intrigue surrounding her personal life.

While Lil Tay’s passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from her fans, questions still surround the legitimacy of the statement and the circumstances of her death. A former associate, Harry Tsang, expressed uncertainty about the statement's authenticity.

The police department in Vancouver, where the family was believed to reside, said that they were not aware of death reports and were not conducting an investigation at this time.

More From World:

Man who prepared sniper rifle to kill Biden gunned down in FBI raid

Man who prepared sniper rifle to kill Biden gunned down in FBI raid
BBC Three unveils details on upcoming Andrew Tate documentary

BBC Three unveils details on upcoming Andrew Tate documentary
Powerful factory explosion outside Moscow leaves 52 injured

Powerful factory explosion outside Moscow leaves 52 injured
North Korea set to launch its satellites into space: Yonhap

North Korea set to launch its satellites into space: Yonhap
Devastating floods in China's Bejing, Sichuan province, claim 33 lives; scores missing

Devastating floods in China's Bejing, Sichuan province, claim 33 lives; scores missing
'I’m being indicted for you': Donald Trump tries to create 'public shield' against criminal charges

'I’m being indicted for you': Donald Trump tries to create 'public shield' against criminal charges
'Intentional act': Man smashes car into second floor of his house in Pennsylvania

'Intentional act': Man smashes car into second floor of his house in Pennsylvania
Under AUKUS, Australia could be testing ground for US missiles amid China threat

Under AUKUS, Australia could be testing ground for US missiles amid China threat
What's the latest in Donald Trump's January 6 case?

What's the latest in Donald Trump's January 6 case?