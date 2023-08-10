When will ICC begin World Cup 2023 ticket sales?

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced that ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets will go on sale on 25 August, as the updated match schedule for the biggest Cricket World Cup was released.

"Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August," the ICC said in a statement.

"This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day," the cricket body said.

The matches:

10 October - England v Bangladesh – Dharamsala – 10h30

10 October - Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Hyderabad – 14h00

12 October - Australia v South Africa – Lucknow – 14h00

13 October – New Zealand v Bangladesh – Chennai – 14h00

14 October – India v Pakistan – Ahmedabad – 14h00

15 October - England v Afghanistan – Delhi – 14h00

11 November – Australia v Bangladesh – Pune – 10h30

11 November – England v Pakistan – Kolkata – 14h00

12 November – India v Netherlands – Bengaluru – 14h00

Ticket sale phases

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final

"We call on all of cricket's hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup," Chris Tetley, ICC's head of events, said in a statement.