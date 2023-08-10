When will ICC begin World Cup 2023 ticket sales?

|August 10, 2023
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced that ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets will go on sale on 25 August, as the updated match schedule for the biggest Cricket World Cup was released.
"Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August," the ICC said in a statement.
"This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day," the cricket body said.
"We call on all of cricket's hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup," Chris Tetley, ICC's head of events, said in a statement.