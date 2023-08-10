 
When will ICC begin World Cup 2023 ticket sales?

By
Sports Desk

|August 10, 2023

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. — ICC
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced that ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets will go on sale on 25 August, as the updated match schedule for the biggest Cricket World Cup was released.

"Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August," the ICC said in a statement.

"This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day," the cricket body said.

The matches:

  • 10 October - England v Bangladesh – Dharamsala – 10h30
  • 10 October - Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Hyderabad – 14h00
  • 12 October - Australia v South Africa – Lucknow – 14h00
  • 13 October – New Zealand v Bangladesh – Chennai – 14h00
  • 14 October – India v Pakistan – Ahmedabad – 14h00
  • 15 October - England v Afghanistan – Delhi – 14h00
  • 11 November – Australia v Bangladesh – Pune – 10h30
  • 11 November – England v Pakistan – Kolkata – 14h00
  • 12 November – India v Netherlands – Bengaluru – 14h00

Ticket sale phases

  • 25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches
  • 30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum
  • 31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
  • 1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
  • 2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
  • 3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad
  • 15 September – Semi Finals and Final

"We call on all of cricket's hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup," Chris Tetley, ICC's head of events, said in a statement.

Most important players to watch in the upcoming Premier League season

What colour is a tennis ball? Netizens surprisingly divided

Chelsea probed for financial breaches: Premier League investigation underway

India knock Pakistan out of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

ICC World Cup: High-voltage Pakistan, India match rescheduled to October 14

Faheem Ashraf returns for the Asia Cup, Afghanistan series as Shan Masood, Ihsanullah dropped

'Getting late for prayer': Babar Azam's viral video wins internet

Pakistan, India to face off in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy today

Naila Kiani eyes scaling all 14 8-thousanders

