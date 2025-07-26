PSB bars federations from committing to attend events in India

Pakistani and Indian players in action during 2024 men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup final on December 4, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has barred the country's sports federations from committing to participate in any sports event in India.

"Keeping in view the prevailing security concerns, the PSB Board in its 34th meeting held on 23rd July 2025 has decided that no National Sports Federation (NSF) shall commit to participate in any sporting event in India without prior consultation," reads the notification issued by the PSB.

It further directed all the NSFs to seek clearance from the PSB before considering participation in any event across the border.

The move came amid heightened tensions between the two countries, which have often spilled over into the sporting arena.

The development follows government's decision not to send the national hockey team to India for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Tournament, citing escalating political tensions and serious security concerns for the players.

As per the sources, Pakistan has consistently upheld the principle of keeping sports separate from politics.

However, they claim that India has politicised the sporting arena, creating a hostile and unsafe environment, particularly for visiting Pakistani athletes.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in Rajgir, India, from August 27 to September 7, 2025.