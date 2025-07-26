India football dismisses Guardiola, Xavi coaching applications as 'hoax'

(From left) Spanish coaches Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez hug during a match in this undated image. — Reuters/File

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) clarified on Saturday that a widely publicised job application, allegedly submitted by former Barcelona manager and Spanish midfielder Xavi Hernandez for the India head coach position, was a hoax.

The clarification comes after earlier reports generated a wave of excitement — and eventual disappointment — among Indian football fans.

On Thursday, the AIFF's national team director told The Times of India that Xavi’s name had appeared on a list of applicants for the national team job, sparking speculation that the Spanish legend was a serious contender.

The report also quoted an AIFF technical committee member stating that Xavi’s candidacy was considered too expensive to pursue.

However, the AIFF has now issued an official statement confirming: "The AIFF received an email furnishing the applications from Spanish coaches Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez. The authenticity of their applications could not be confirmed, and it has since emerged that the email applications were not genuine."

The clarification has done little to ease the frustration of a disillusioned fanbase already troubled by the state of Indian football, according to India Today.

This episode unfolds at a particularly turbulent time for Indian football. According to The Times of India, the AIFF sacked former head coach Igor Stimac in June last year. His successor, Spaniard Manolo Márquez, recently stepped down to return to his club duties with FC Goa.

India is now without a national team coach, facing continued uncertainty about the domestic league's future and lacking a clear developmental roadmap. The fleeting hope of securing a marquee figure like Xavi or Guardiola briefly spotlighted the vacuum in leadership and direction.

The AIFF’s Technical Committee, chaired by former India captain IM Vijayan, has reviewed 170 applications for the men's national team coaching job. This list was narrowed down to 10 candidates and subsequently shortlisted to three.

“Following comprehensive discussions and a rigorous selection process, 10 candidates were selected for the committee to review, following which the TC shortlisted three,” the federation's statement read.

While the AIFF has not officially disclosed the final names, it is widely reported that Khalid Jamil — currently the head coach of Indian Super League club Jamshedpur FC — is the leading candidate.

Other contenders reportedly include Englishman Stephen Constantine, who has previously coached India, and Slovakia’s Stefan Tarkovic.

A final decision is expected to be announced by August 1.

"Given the immediate needs of the national team, it is advisable to recommend three coaches from the shortlisted pool for final consideration," Vijayan said.

“Other prominent applicants, many of whom are highly qualified international coaches, will be taken into account for long-term strategic roles in the future,” he added.

AIFF’s National Team Director Subrata Paul, also a former India captain, underlined the preference for a coach familiar with India’s footballing culture.

“We believe such a coach will be able to connect with our players quickly and effectively,” said Paul.

“Our focus is on finding a result-oriented professional who can maximise performance within the available resources and contribute meaningfully to the growth and future direction of Indian football.”