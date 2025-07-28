Haider, Azan power Pakistan Shaheens to series triumph over PCC Select XI

Pakistan Shaheens' opening batter Azan Awais plays a shot during the third and final one-day match of the series against PCC Select XI at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove on July 27, 2025. —ECB

HOVE: Pakistan Shaheens sealed a 2-1 series win over the PCC Select XI on Sunday, chasing down the target with five wickets to spare at the 1st Central County Ground.

Azan Awais and Haider Ali starred with match-winning half-centuries to guide their side to victory in the final one-dayer.

Chasing a target of 261, the Shaheens got off to a dominant start, with openers Azan and Shamyl Hussain forging a solid 102-run partnership, putting the hosts' bowling attack under pressure.

Azan showcased a composed approach, bringing up a well-deserved fifty.

The opening stand was broken in the 19.5th over when Shamyl, after scoring 40 off 55 balls, was dismissed by Calvin Harrison.

Muhammad Suleman walked in and made an immediate impact, hitting boundaries at will and smashing three sixes.

He contributed a brisk 44 off 40 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes, before being dismissed with the score at 131-1 in 24 overs.

In the following over, Pakistan lost their third wicket as skipper Saud Shakeel was dismissed by Tom Lawes for just one, leaving the team at 171-3 in 31.2 overs.

Haider Ali then joined Azan Awais in the middle, and the duo continued to build the innings.

Azan appeared poised for a century but fell short, getting out for a crucial 88 off 104 balls, which included 12 boundaries and a six. His dismissal left Pakistan at 204-4 in 36.4 overs.

With only a few runs needed to win, the Shaheens suffered their fifth and final setback as Mubasir Khan was dismissed by Harrison, who claimed his second wicket. Mubasir contributed 11 off 12 balls.

Haider held firm and brought up a composed half-century, guiding the Shaheens to victory.

The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 55 off 40 deliveries, hitting five fours and three sixes, while Rohail Nazir remained not out on 6 as they successfully chased down the target in 46.4 overs.

Earlier, PCC XI opted to bat first but were jolted early when in-form opener Will Smeed was dismissed by Ubaid Shah for eight runs. The hosts were 11-1 in 3.2 overs.

Captain Luc Benkenstein tried to stabilise the innings but failed to rotate the strike effectively and was dismissed by Musa Khan for 14.

In the very next over, Ubaid struck again, removing Hamza Shaikh for 13 on the final ball of the powerplay, reducing PCC to 53-3 after 10 overs.

Tom Lawes and Ollie Sykes stitched together a crucial 86-run partnership to resurrect the innings. Lawes narrowly missed his half-century, falling to Mir Hamza for 49 off 52 balls with the score at 139-4 in 22.4 overs.

Sykes completed his fifty but was soon dismissed for a well-played 64 off 56 balls, leaving the hosts at 169-5.

Rocky Flintoff added 13 before being run out by Mubasir Khan, followed by Musa Khan removing Dan Douthwaite for seven, pushing the score to 184-7.

Wicketkeeper Thomas Rew and Calvin Harrison then put together a valuable 66-run stand for the eighth wicket, helping PCC cross 200 and edge closer to a defendable total.

The partnership was broken when Saud Shakeel dismissed Harrison for 34 off 27.

In the next over, Ubaid claimed his third wicket by bowling Rew for 44. The innings ended at 260 in 46.4 overs after Scott Currie was run out by Muhammad Suleman for three.

For Pakistan, Ubaid Shah was the standout bowler with figures of 4/41 in 9.4 overs. Musa Khan picked up two wickets, while Mir Hamza and captain Saud Shakeel claimed one each.