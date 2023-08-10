Zendaya pays tribute to late co-star 'Angus Cloud' with Oakland Mural

Following the untimely passing of her fellow actor from the show "Euphoria," Angus Cloud, at the age of 25 last week, Zendaya has chosen to honor his memory and legacy.

The 26-year-old Emmy Award-winning actress took to social media on Wednesday to share a photograph of a mural that has been created in remembrance of Angus Cloud. This heartfelt mural is situated in his hometown of Oakland, California.

Angus Cloud's close friends, wanting to keep his memory alive, have painstakingly painted this tribute, which became the focal point of a poignant candlelight vigil held on August 4th, Friday.

The mural prominently showcases a joyful image of Angus, as well as an array of heartfelt tributes celebrating the positive and lasting influence he continues to have on his community.

In addition to the mural, Zendaya also shared an image of a street sign adorned with the words "No Love Fades," expressed in white spray paint. The context of this artistic piece remains uncertain in relation to Angus Cloud.

While it's not definitively known if Zendaya personally visited the mural, she did repost the images, raising the question of whether these photos were taken by her or by others.

Angus Cloud's passing at the age of 25 occurred on Monday, July 31, at his family residence in Oakland, California. According to TMZ, his family disclosed that he had been grappling with the loss of his father.

Zendaya, who had previously remained silent about Angus Cloud's passing, broke her silence on by sharing a heartfelt tribute to him on her Instagram account.