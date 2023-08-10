Arshad Nadeem prepping for 'strong' comeback in World Athletics Championship

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem competes to win and take the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final athletics event at the Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham on day ten of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, central England, on August 7, 2022. — AFP

Commonwealth Games gold medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is eyeing a strong comeback in the upcoming World Athletics Championship, after a knee injury that he suffered in 2021.



Arshad is currently preparing for the world event, which is scheduled from August 25 to 27 in Hungary.

Speaking to Geo News on the sidelines of his training at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, Nadeem shared he has recovered well from the injury.

"I have completely recovered from the knee injury," Arshad said. "Unfortunately, I missed the Asian championship due to injury. But, I have started full-fledged training now and looking forward to winning medals in the upcoming events," he added.

After World Athletics Championship, Nadeem will feature in the Asian Games, starting on September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

Meanwhile, the national champion also eyes the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"My target is next year's Olympics. I want to get ready for the Olympics once again. Government has provided me facilities but it could be improved to match the international standard," he highlighted.

"My Indian counterpart Neeraj Chopra gets much better facilities than me. That's the difference between us," he concluded.

It must be noted here that Arshad had suffered a knee injury during the 34th National Games.

According to the Athletics Federation of Pakistan chief Akram Sahi, Nadeem had sustained an injury in his right knee. The javelin thrower went through left knee surgery last year.

Sahi also blamed WAPDA for forcing Arshad to participate in the National Games where he bagged a gold medal.