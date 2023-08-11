 
menu menu menu
world
Friday, August 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Un's public portraits to be saved 'at any cost' as North Korea braces for cyclone Khanun

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 11, 2023

North Koreas leader Kim Jong Un addressing a committee meeting — AFP/File
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addressing a committee meeting — AFP/File 

North Koreans have been urged to protect and do all possible to keep Kim Jong Un's portraits safe, despite a countrywide warning for heavy rain and strong gusts from tropical storm Khanun.

Portraits of Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung adorn every home and office in the country, and people can face execution for damaging them, even by accident, according to NK News.

The command of protecting the Kim imagery was a reminder for the people to always hold the country’s leaders in high regard. It is a prominent symbolism, which the North Korean regime places to reinforce its legitimacy and maintain order.

The country is culturally and economically isolated as many suffer from malnutrition and live in extreme poverty. Many North Koreans go to work every day on farms, in factories, and in the capital of Pyongyang. A large population of North Koreans facing tropical storm Khanun is trapped in poverty.

The imagery of North Korea’s Kim dynasty is not just a symbol, instead, they are considered sacred religious icons. Just like every religion, the North Korean state expects its people to always be ready to sacrifice in order to protect these icons.

According to Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party, people’s “foremost focus” should be on “ensuring the safety” of propaganda portraits of its current leader, Kim Jong Un, his father, Kim Jong Il, and his grandfather and North Korea’s founder, Kim Il Sung.

The newspaper thoroughly ordered the citizens to also safeguard all the statues, mosaics, murals, sketches, and other monuments depicting the rule of the Kim dynasty, which has ruled North Korea since it was founded in 1948

Khanun, a tropical storm was expected to hit North Korea on Friday, after it made landfall on the Korean peninsula on Thursday.

Natural disasters can have a devastating impact on the impoverished North, where weak infrastructure and deforestation have increased its vulnerability to flooding.

The weak infrastructure and lack of dense green cover due to deforestation have increased North Korea’s vulnerability to natural disasters affecting the poverty-stricken populations.

The tropical storm has already caused floods and landslides in South Korea, with one death reported and more than 16,000 people forced to evacuate homes in at-risk areas.

More than 16,000 people were forced to evacuate homes in high-risk areas with one death reported in South Korea, as a result of the tropical storm. In addition, the country also faced floods and landslides.

“All the sectors and units” in the country were “conducting a dynamic campaign to cope with disastrous abnormal climate”, according to North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency.

As per the reports by North Korean state media, members of the military and the ruling party had been ordered to prepare flood-mitigation measures and salvage crops, amidst warnings that the storm could strike the capital, Pyongyang.

More From World:

Wildfire in Hawaii's Lahaina leaves 55 dead, decimating 80% of town

Wildfire in Hawaii's Lahaina leaves 55 dead, decimating 80% of town
‘Vampire child’ with padlocked ankle unearthed in ancient Polish cemetery

‘Vampire child’ with padlocked ankle unearthed in ancient Polish cemetery
China a ‘ticking time bomb’, Biden says

China a ‘ticking time bomb’, Biden says
Russia hits UN-used hotel in Zaporizhzhia, one dead, 16 Injured

Russia hits UN-used hotel in Zaporizhzhia, one dead, 16 Injured
Trump, aide Walt Nauta plead not guilty to latest charges

Trump, aide Walt Nauta plead not guilty to latest charges
Maui fires death toll rises to 53 as historic Hawaiin town of Lahaina destroyed

Maui fires death toll rises to 53 as historic Hawaiin town of Lahaina destroyed

PM Modi govt defeats no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

PM Modi govt defeats no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha
Frustrated World Scout Jamboree to get some K-pop 'concert therapy' in South Korea

Frustrated World Scout Jamboree to get some K-pop 'concert therapy' in South Korea
WATCH: How traumatised Afghan women weaponised art against mental disorders video

WATCH: How traumatised Afghan women weaponised art against mental disorders
WATCH: Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii decimate hundreds of buildings video

WATCH: Lahaina wildfires in Hawaii decimate hundreds of buildings

Quran burning: Molotov cocktail hurled at Swedish embassy in Lebanon

Quran burning: Molotov cocktail hurled at Swedish embassy in Lebanon
WATCH: Firefighters control grain silos’ fire at France’s La Rochelle port video

WATCH: Firefighters control grain silos’ fire at France’s La Rochelle port
‘Utter chaos’: Why European govts are treating climate activists like radicals

‘Utter chaos’: Why European govts are treating climate activists like radicals

Hawaii: Maui wildfires death toll rises to 36

Hawaii: Maui wildfires death toll rises to 36
Ecuadoran presidential bidder Fernando Villavicencio Valencia assassinated in Quito

Ecuadoran presidential bidder Fernando Villavicencio Valencia assassinated in Quito

17 die as boat carrying more than 50 Rohingya sinks off Myanmar

17 die as boat carrying more than 50 Rohingya sinks off Myanmar
Modi to respond to no-confidence motion today

Modi to respond to no-confidence motion today
Hawaii: At least six killed in wildfires on Maui island as scores evacuate

Hawaii: At least six killed in wildfires on Maui island as scores evacuate
Georgia parents sue Atlanta hospital, accusing doctor of decapitating baby during delivery

Georgia parents sue Atlanta hospital, accusing doctor of decapitating baby during delivery
Tree falls on 15-year-old high school football player

Tree falls on 15-year-old high school football player

Controversial social media star Lil Tay dies at young age, giving rise to mysteries

Controversial social media star Lil Tay dies at young age, giving rise to mysteries