PCB reveal coaching, supporting staff for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup

The Pakistan team watches a screen during a match. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the coaching and supporting staff of the national side for the upcoming Afghanistan One-Day International (ODI) series and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup.

Pakistan will play three ODIs against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka on August 22, 24, and 26 before their Asia Cup campaign — which begins at the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30 when Pakistan play Nepal.

For the series against Afghanistan, an 18-man squad has been announced, whereas only 17 players will be part of the Asia Cup squad.

Moreover, according to a recent announcement by the PCB, Saud Shakeel who has been included in the Afghanistan series will miss out the Asia Cup.

Player support personnel:



Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Mickey Arthur (Director – Pakistan men’s team), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (digital content producer, only for Asia Cup), Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psychologist), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

Squad:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel (only Afghanistan series), Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir