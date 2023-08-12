 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Ava and Deacon Phillippe showcase their strong bond and coordinated style

The children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe share a strong and close bond.

Ava, aged 23, and Deacon Phillippe, aged 19, displayed remarkable coordination as they attended the Molly Dickson x Madewell Celebration Event at Holloway House in West Hollywood, California. 

The occasion marked the launch of a denim capsule collaboration between stylist Molly Dickson and the luxury brand Madewell. The siblings sported outfits that echoed the autumn theme, showcasing their harmonious style.

Ava chose an ensemble featuring a low-cut halter top paired elegantly with a dark blue denim skirt cinched by a wide brown belt. Complementing her attire were open-toe sandals, medium-sized hooped earrings, and a dash of red nail polish. Her hair was parted down the middle and styled in relaxed waves.

Meanwhile, her brother donned a black T-shirt beneath a long-sleeve cardigan, matched with brown pants. His look was accentuated by a blue cap and sneakers.

Ava and Deacon are the older offspring of Witherspoon and Phillippe, and the two were married before. Additionally, Witherspoon is a mother to Tennessee James Toth, aged 10, who she shares with her former husband, talent-agent Jim Toth. 

Although Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 53, announced their divorce following 11 years of marriage in March, the relationship between Ava, Deacon, and their mother has grown stronger with time. 

Witherspoon revealed during a conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross for Interview in 2021 that this evolution was something she "never expected."

