Kylian Mbappe back in Paris St-Germain's first team

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal before it is disallowed following a referral to VAR on May 21, 2023. — Reuters

French star footballer Kylian Mbappe was once again made part of first-team training of Paris St-Germain Sunday, the club said in a statement, as he was left out from the Qatari-owned club's season opener with Lorient.

The 24-year-old had not been training with the first-team squad as he was in contract disagreement with Paris St-Germain, and eyeing joining Real Madrid. However, he is now able to extend his contract at the French club.

PSG said Kylian Mbappe was reinstated after "very constructive and positive" talks.

During Saturday's game, the French captain was out of the stadium and watched the match from the stands.

The French forward has one year remaining on his current deal and he has been refusing has so far to strike a new contract.

PSG granted permission last month to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal to discuss with the player after making a world-record £259m bid.

He was reintegrated to the first team following talks between all parties in the past 12 hours.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been adamant he would not let the striker leave for nothing and it is thought some kind of agreement is likely that will see Mbappe sign the one-year extension to his present deal as originally envisaged.

That would run to 2025 and allow PSG to sell Mbappe to Real next summer.

"Following very constructive and positive discussions between Paris St-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG - Lorient game, the player has been reinstated into the first team training squad this morning," PSG said Sunday.

Mbappe, who joined PSG in 2017 initially on loan from Monaco before a 180m euro (£165.7m) transfer, has scored a club record 212 goals in 260 games.

Saturday's offensive weaknesses against Lorient may have prompted PSG to soften their attitude toward the top scorer in the club's history.

The French forward is now available for the trip to Toulouse on August 19, even if he has played just once, a friendly against Le Havre, in the past two months.