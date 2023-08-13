At least four killed in terror attack on Iran shrine

Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File

At least four people were killed during a terrorist attack on a shrine in Iran's central city of Shiraz on Sunday — less than a year after a similar attack on the same site — according to state media.

"Four people have been killed so far following a terrorist attack by two armed men on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh," AFP reported quoting Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

One of the suspected assailants was arrested while the other went on the run, according to Tasnim news agency.

A mass shooting in October at the revered shrine left 13 people dead and 30 wounded, in an attack later claimed by Daesh.

Iran hanged two men in public over the October attack, the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported last month, identifying them as Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Qatali but not revealing their nationalities.

Authorities had previously said the attack involved people from other countries including neighbouring Afghanistan.

The pair were hanged at dawn on July 8 on a street near the shrine in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province, IRNA reported at the time.

Mizan said they had been convicted of "corruption on earth, armed rebellion and acting against national security" as well as "conspiracy against the security of the country".

According to Mizan, Rashidi had confessed to having collaborated with Daesh to carry out the shooting.

Three other defendants in the case were sentenced to prison for five, 15 and 25 years for being members of Daesh.

The main assailant - who Iranian media had identified as Hamed Badakhshan, a man in his 30s - died of injuries sustained during his arrest, authorities said.

In November, Tehran said 26 "terrorists" from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan had been arrested in connection with the attack.

