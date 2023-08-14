 
world
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Woman's body found in duffle bag in Golden Gate Park after Outside Lands concert

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

This representational picture shows a police line tied around trees. — Unsplash/File
This representational picture shows a police line tied around trees. — Unsplash/File

San Francisco police Sunday found a woman's body in a large duffle bag while responding to a report in Golden Gate Park at Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue.

Authorities shared that the body was found around 7:24pm near the Outside Lands concert, a three-day event that was coming to an end on Sunday evening.

According to NBC, the medical examiner's office and homicide investigators also arrived at the scene to investigate the body near the Stow Lake boathouse.

Officer Kevin Gil, who was on the scene, revealed that a local resident, Drew, who was walking his dog, first encountered the bag in a vegetated area that was later sealed off with crime scene tape by the police.

He said the area that police had cordoned off is a small clearing that used to have two yellow Adirondack chairs in it and described the area as safe.

Concert-goers leaving the Outside Lands concert and residents of Fulton Street, looked over out of curiosity as officers searched through the area with flashlights.

