Indepence Day aerial firing leaves 2 dead, over 80 injured in Karachi

Woman killed after bullet hit her in city's Numaish Chowrangi area.

Revellers resort to aerial firing to celebrate Independence Day.

Firing incidents take place in areas including Lyari, Garden, Landhi, Korangi.

At least two people lost their lives while more than 80 sustained injuries due to aerial firing in different areas of Karachi during the Independence Day celebrations.

Revellers resorted to aerial firing at midnight to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.



According to rescue sources, the firing incidents took place in different areas including Lyari, Garden, Landhi, Korangi, Mehmoodabad, New Karachi, Bilal Colony, and Garden which resulted in more than 80 injuries.

Meanwhile, a woman was killed after a bullet hit her from an unknown direction in the city's Numaish Chowrangi area.

The rescue sources added that 24 injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital, 29 to Jinnah Hospital and 30 to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The nation is celebrating Independence Day today with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state. The day began with a thirty-one-gun salute at the federal capital and a twenty-one-gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

In order to maintain law and order during the Independence Day celebrations, the police had also finalised a comprehensive security plan.

Besides policemen, personnel from Dolphin Force, special branch and elite forces have been deployed in cities to take swift action against aerial firing, youngsters involved in wheelies or riding bikes without silencers, sellers of honking toy horns and those who use them.