Monday, August 14, 2023
Pakistan's Asif beats seven-time world champion in British Open 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023

IBSF World Champion Mohammad Asif. —AFP/File
Pakistan's snooker player Mohammad Asif beat Stephen Hendry — the seven-time world champion — in the qualifying round of the ongoing British Open 2023 on Monday. 

Asif downed the Scottish player 4-2 in the best of seven.

Hendry got off to a great start as he played a break of 73, leaving Asif behind with his craft.

However, it did not take long for Asif to react as the Pakistani won the next three frames and took a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Hendry proved that he is the seven-time world champion in the next round and beat Asif by the score of 74-43 in the fifth frame, reducing the Pakistani’s two-frame lead to one.

But, Asif did not let the pressure get to him and won the sixth frame as he played a break of 66 and won the tie.

Asif won the game 4-2 with scores of 6-92, 85-11, 63-41, 58-41, 43-74, and 67-30.

Asif secured prize money of three thousand pounds by making his place in the main draw of 64 players.

Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal is also participating in the qualifying round, he will face China's Tian Pengfei on Wednesday.

