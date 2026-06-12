New Zealand great Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

New Zealand's Kane Williamson in action ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against South Africa in Lahore, Pakistan on March 5, 2025. — Reuters/File

New Zealand's most prolific run-scorer and arguably greatest-ever batsman Kane Williamson announced his immediate retirement from international cricket on Friday.

Widely regarded as one of the finest batters of his generation, Williamson ends his international journey having represented New Zealand in 378 matches across all formats, scoring 19,346 runs.

His career record features 48 centuries and six double-centuries, making him the country’s leading run-scorer in international cricket.

The 35-year-old made his debut for the Blackcaps in 2010 and had already stepped away from T20 internationals in November before confirming his full retirement from the game.

His departure marks the end of an era for New Zealand cricket, where he played a central role in sustained success across formats.

As captain from 2016 to 2024, Williamson guided the New Zealand national cricket team through one of its most successful periods, leading them to two ICC World Cup finals, three semi-finals, and the historic ICC World Test Championship title in 2021.

His calm leadership and consistent performances earned him widespread respect across the cricketing world.

In his farewell message, Williamson said the timing felt right after careful reflection, adding that he remains proud of his contribution and optimistic about New Zealand’s future.

He leaves the international stage with several records, including New Zealand’s highest batting averages in both Tests and ODIs among players with significant appearances, and a legacy defined by technical excellence, consistency and composure under pressure.

Reflecting on his decision, the top-order batter said his passion for representing New Zealand has remained strong throughout his career, but that it was the right moment to move on.

“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time. I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand," Williamson said.

“Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right, and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms,” he added.

He also expressed confidence in the future of New Zealand cricket, highlighting the strength of the current squad and the emerging talent coming through.

“I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team.

“It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart.”