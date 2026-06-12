All eyes on Canarinho as Brazil prepare to take on Morocco

Morocco's Abdelhamid Sabiri scores their second goal during an international friendly at Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco, March 25, 2023. — Reuters

The Fifa World Cup 2026 promises to be larger than ever, featuring a record-breaking 48 teams split into 12 groups of four. It is the largest setup in the history of the game, with three nations hosting it: the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

This year, the official ball of the tournament is the Adidas TRIONDA. Manufactured primarily in Sialkot, the TRIONDA is a complete marvel of modern sports technology.

Inside the ball sits a state-of-the-art 500Hz motion sensor chip, which aims to track every single pass, strike, and even deflections in real time, feeding vital data directly to the match officials. Because of this internal electronic sensor, the official match balls must be plugged in and fully charged before every single game.

Fans all over the globe will witness an intense heavyweight clash in the tournament, which will take place on June 13, when the tournament's most successful team, Brazil, will face off against Morocco.

This highly anticipated match will kick off at 6pm local time at the famous MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

With a massive seating capacity of over 82,000 roaring fans, the stadium is expected to be completely packed. The Slovenian referee, Slavko Vinčić, will officiate the fixture.

The last time these two teams met was in a friendly match; Morocco surprised everyone by pulling off a 2-1 win over Brazil.

Over the past few years, Morocco has been on an incredible and inspiring journey. They were one of the semi-finalists in the last World Cup in Qatar 2022.

They made history as the very first African and Arab nation to ever reach a World Cup semi-final, finishing in fourth place after defeating tournament favourites like Spain and Portugal on their way.

Morocco has now qualified for the Fifa World Cup eight times. They also recently won the Afcon 2025, following a historic ruling that overturned the decision of Senegal being the champions.

Their growth has been impressive over the years. They have exceptional players like Brahim Diaz, Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, Yassine Bounou, Abde Ezzalzouli, and Noussair Mazraoui, all of whom have played in top-tier European teams.

On the other side of the pitch, Brazil has fans all over the globe, produced the finest players across generations and has won the tournament a record five times. However, they last lifted the famous golden trophy back in 2002.

They last reached the semi-finals back in 2014, when they were famously humiliated on home ground by Germany, conceding seven goals.

Now, under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, the legendary club manager, they are desperate to grab the cup again after a painfully long 24-year wait. This marks Ancelotti's very first major international tournament. As a club coach, his winning career is absolutely unmatched, being the only manager to win the UEFA Champions League five times.

Brazil always brings a completely different energy to football. They play with a special charisma and joyful skills that make the game look like beautiful art. They are the only team to have always qualified for the tournament since its inception in 1930. However, this will be their first World Cup without their biggest football legend, Pelé.

Their squad this year is very interesting. Their biggest star, Neymar, is part of the squad, though it is still unconfirmed whether he will be fit enough to start against Morocco. Looking at Brazil's recent lineups, there are some big names missing like Rodrygo, Éder Militão, and the exciting young talent Estêvão.

Nonetheless, Igor Thiago has been included, who scored 22 goals in the Premier League this season. Vinicius and Raphinha will be leading the attack with either the support of Endrick or Cunha. On the bench, they have players like Martinelli and Luiz Henrique as options for attack.

It is notable to highlight that even in Pakistan, especially in the Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi, there are passionate fans of football cheering for their favourite players. The streets and buildings are painted, and flags of nations have been put up, giving a joyful and colourful look to the streets of Lyari.

At MetLife Stadium on Saturday local time, we will witness one of the classics of this World Cup. Will Morocco keep surprising in the tournament and continue their golden run? Will Ancelotti’s Brazil take the spotlight away?