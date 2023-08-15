 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Manchester United start Premier League campaign with hard-fought win over Wolves

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Manchester United start Premier League campaign with hard-fought win over Wolves. Telegraph
Manchester United start Premier League campaign with hard-fought win over Wolves. Telegraph

Manchester United kicked off their Premier League season with a 1-0 victory against Wolves, thanks to a late header from Raphael Varane. 

Despite the win, questions arose about United's ability to contend for the title, as they struggled to assert dominance over a spirited Wolves side.

Wolves, dealing with managerial changes and financial constraints, showed resilience on the field. However, their wasteful finishing and the heroics of new United goalkeeper Andre Onana prevented them from converting opportunities into goals.

The match also highlighted United's need for a potent striker, as Marcus Rashford's central role failed to yield desired results. United's midfield struggled to assert authority, leaving room for improvement in their creative play.

Amidst the game's uncertainties, United fans' concerns off the pitch were evident, with protests against the Glazer ownership. These protests mirrored ongoing debates about the club's future and ownership structure.

Debutants Onana and Mason Mount made their presence felt for United, while Wolves, despite their recent challenges, displayed determination and skill. Matheus Cunha's contributions showcased his pace and abilities, while Wolves' lack of clinical finishing remained a hindrance.

Varane's late goal secured the win for United, though the manner of the performance raised questions about their overall prowess. Onana's crucial saves and Wolves' tenacity ensured an exciting finish, with Wolves' coach Gary O'Neil left frustrated by a contentious incident involving Onana and Sasa Kalajdzic.

More From Sports:

Manchester United fans hit streets against Glazer family

Manchester United fans hit streets against Glazer family
Pakistan's Asif beats seven-time world champion in British Open 2023

Pakistan's Asif beats seven-time world champion in British Open 2023
Shaheen or Starc: Who is Rohit Sharma's nightmare?

Shaheen or Starc: Who is Rohit Sharma's nightmare?
Neymar sold to Saudi Al Hilal after Paris Saint-Germain okays two-year deal

Neymar sold to Saudi Al Hilal after Paris Saint-Germain okays two-year deal
Shaheen Shah Afridi joins DP World ILT20

Shaheen Shah Afridi joins DP World ILT20
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse signs £30 million contract with West Ham United

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse signs £30 million contract with West Ham United
Chelsea's record £115m deal: Moises Caicedo to Join on eight-year contract

Chelsea's record £115m deal: Moises Caicedo to Join on eight-year contract
Friend of dying K2 porter slams mountaineers for ignoring Pakistani man

Friend of dying K2 porter slams mountaineers for ignoring Pakistani man
Will Neymar also leave PSG and join Saudi Al-Hilal?

Will Neymar also leave PSG and join Saudi Al-Hilal?
Kylian Mbappe back in Paris St-Germain's first team

Kylian Mbappe back in Paris St-Germain's first team
How Pakistan can become No 1 ODI team?

How Pakistan can become No 1 ODI team?
Ronaldo jubilant after leading Al-Nassr to victory in Arab Club Champions Cup final

Ronaldo jubilant after leading Al-Nassr to victory in Arab Club Champions Cup final