Manchester United start Premier League campaign with hard-fought win over Wolves. Telegraph

Manchester United kicked off their Premier League season with a 1-0 victory against Wolves, thanks to a late header from Raphael Varane.

Despite the win, questions arose about United's ability to contend for the title, as they struggled to assert dominance over a spirited Wolves side.

Wolves, dealing with managerial changes and financial constraints, showed resilience on the field. However, their wasteful finishing and the heroics of new United goalkeeper Andre Onana prevented them from converting opportunities into goals.

The match also highlighted United's need for a potent striker, as Marcus Rashford's central role failed to yield desired results. United's midfield struggled to assert authority, leaving room for improvement in their creative play.

Amidst the game's uncertainties, United fans' concerns off the pitch were evident, with protests against the Glazer ownership. These protests mirrored ongoing debates about the club's future and ownership structure.

Debutants Onana and Mason Mount made their presence felt for United, while Wolves, despite their recent challenges, displayed determination and skill. Matheus Cunha's contributions showcased his pace and abilities, while Wolves' lack of clinical finishing remained a hindrance.

Varane's late goal secured the win for United, though the manner of the performance raised questions about their overall prowess. Onana's crucial saves and Wolves' tenacity ensured an exciting finish, with Wolves' coach Gary O'Neil left frustrated by a contentious incident involving Onana and Sasa Kalajdzic.