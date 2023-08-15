 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Another Ecuador politician shot dead after Fernando Villavicencio

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Police stand guard outside the hospital where presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was taken after being shot in Quito on August 9, 2023. — AFP
Police stand guard outside the hospital where presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was taken after being shot in Quito on August 9, 2023. — AFP

In less than a week after the assassination of the Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, another local politician Pedro Briones was fatally shot at his home in San Mateo by two motorcyclists, sparking concerns about the safety of the leaders as elections are just around the corner.

Luisa Gonzalez, one of the main presidential candidates said: "Pedro Briones, a member of the Citizen Revolution Party of former president Rafael Correa, and one of the movement's leaders in the province of Esmeraldas on the border with Colombia, was killed Monday."

"My solidarity with the family of comrade Pedro Briones, new victim of violence," she said on former Twitter, now called X.

"Ecuador is going through its bloodiest period," said Gonzalez, a close former associate of Correa.

Another Ecuador politician shot dead after Fernando Villavicencio

She called the government inept and said the "country has been taken over by organised crime gangs."

Neither the police nor the government confirmed the attack but Ecuadoran media, citing a local police source, said the victim was shot at his home in the town of San Mateo by two men on a motorcycle who later fled the scene.

The murder came less than a week after the killing on August 9, in the capital Quito, of one of the presidential favourites, the centrist Fernando Villavicencio.

Former Assembly member and now presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, arrives to the Attorney General´s Office in Quito on August 8, 2023. — AFP
Former Assembly member and now presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, arrives to the Attorney General´s Office in Quito on August 8, 2023. — AFP

The 59-year-old journalist was on a crusade against corruption and was in second place in the polls when he was shot as he left a campaign rally in the capital.

One of his main feats as a journalist was to have put former president Correa, who served from 2007-2017, in the dock thanks to one of his investigations.

Correa, now living in Belgium, was sentenced in absentia to eight years in the case.

Most of Ecuador has been under a state of emergency and President Guillermo Lasso has blamed organized crime for the killing of Villavicencio.

Six Colombians were arrested as part of the probe and one was killed shortly after the attack by the candidate's bodyguards.

More From World:

Donald Trump indicted for fourth time by Georgia jury in election case

Donald Trump indicted for fourth time by Georgia jury in election case
Flood, landslide alerts issued as Typhoon Lan arrives in west Japan

Flood, landslide alerts issued as Typhoon Lan arrives in west Japan
Explosion in Russian filling station claims 25, injures more than 60

Explosion in Russian filling station claims 25, injures more than 60
What is Georgia's grand jury investigating against Donald Trump?

What is Georgia's grand jury investigating against Donald Trump?
Georgia court uploads then removes document showing charges against Donald Trump

Georgia court uploads then removes document showing charges against Donald Trump
North Korea bars women from wearing shorts

North Korea bars women from wearing shorts
Hawaii wildfires: Lahaina death toll reaches 99 as search continues

Hawaii wildfires: Lahaina death toll reaches 99 as search continues
13 bodies discovered in Mexican city as officials fear more to be found

13 bodies discovered in Mexican city as officials fear more to be found
Plane crashes during Michigan airshow as pilots landed safely

Plane crashes during Michigan airshow as pilots landed safely

Burj Khalifa illuminates in Pakistani flag colors on independence day

Burj Khalifa illuminates in Pakistani flag colors on independence day
WATCH: 'Fast and furious' Maryland man rams stolen truck, ambulance into 13 Virginia cars video

WATCH: 'Fast and furious' Maryland man rams stolen truck, ambulance into 13 Virginia cars
Kansas newspaper owner, 98, dies of stress after police raid office

Kansas newspaper owner, 98, dies of stress after police raid office