Nawaz Sharif expected to return to Pakistan by ‘mid-September’

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is set to return to Pakistan by mid-September, Geo News learnt on Tuesday.



A Sharif family source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Nawaz will leave for Pakistan from London “after a month”. This would mean that the former prime minister will return to Pakistan in the middle of September.

The Sharif family’s lawyers and political aides had advised the PML-N supremo to come to Pakistan immediately after ending his Europe and Middle East visit which started two months ago and ended last week when Nawaz reached London. However, some within the PML-N have advised Nawaz that it’s better to arrive in mid-September.

“Nawaz Sharif’s decision to return to Pakistan after ending nearly four years of exile is final and everything is in order,” said the source who has been part of the negotiation and the arrangements.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam have been in touch with Nawaz regularly about various ups and downs related to his Pakistan return.

The source said Shehbaz, who has now stepped down as the premier of Pakistan, will be reaching London within a week to meet Nawaz.

PML-N stalwarts Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif, Javed Latif, Saad Rafique, Parvez Rasheed, Irfan Siddiqui and many others are set to visit London over the next three weeks where discussions and planning will take place about Sharif’s return.

The source said that the PML-N is planning a mega welcome for Nawaz who came to the UK in November 2019 for medical treatment and decided to stay on after the permitted court time lapsed.

Hina Pervez Butt, the PML-N’s leading social media activist and the former provincial lawmaker who is in London and has met Nawaz, said the party plans to bring out tens of thousands of people when the party supremo lands in Lahore.

The source said that the recent apex court's verdict on the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Act 2023 has no impact on Nawaz’s cases.

Geo News understands that the Sharif family’s lawyers have prepared a full legal defence of Nawaz in various cases and the legal and judicial engagement will start as soon as the former prime minister lands in Pakistan.

Last week, Shahbaz told Geo News that his elder brother will come to Pakistan in September. "As far as Nawaz Sharif's return is concerned the Supreme Court decision has no link with it."

He added that Nawaz Sharif has completed the five-year disqualification period.

Shehbaz also said: "The law which is in the field right now states that the maximum period for disqualification is five years. Nawaz Sharif will return and this verdict will not be an obstruction. Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign."

Nawaz had reached London on November 19, 2019 when he fell critically ill in prison. It was alleged by the family that the government of Imran Khan and his backers had tried to poison Nawaz and as a result, he suffered. He was treated at the Harley Street Clinic and London Bridge Hospital for four months.

The three-time prime minister had been diagnosed with an immune system disorder and doctors in Pakistan recommended that he should go abroad for treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate despite the best possible care in the country.