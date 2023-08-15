Man City's Kevin de Bruyne to miss four months of season due to injury

Kevin De Bruyne was forced off with an injury against Burnley.—Twitter/File

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne's unfortunate injury could sideline him for up to four months, as revealed by manager Pep Guardiola.

The 32-year-old midfielder sustained a hamstring injury during City's victorious season opener against Burnley. Guardiola expressed the gravity of the situation, indicating that surgery is being considered.

This injury comes after De Bruyne's earlier hamstring issue during the Champions League final.

His absence poses a significant challenge for City, as he was instrumental in their successes last season, contributing 10 goals and 31 assists across various competitions.

Guardiola acknowledged the irreplaceable qualities De Bruyne brings to the team, necessitating an exploration of alternatives within the squad.

The manager also hinted at the possibility of external reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

City's upcoming Super Cup clash against Sevilla will be played without De Bruyne, emphasizing the need for adaptation. Teammate Rodri highlighted De Bruyne's significance and vowed to support him throughout his recovery.

