sports
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Man City's Kevin de Bruyne to miss four months of season due to injury

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Kevin De Bruyne was forced off with an injury against Burnley.—Twitter/File
Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne's unfortunate injury could sideline him for up to four months, as revealed by manager Pep Guardiola.

The 32-year-old midfielder sustained a hamstring injury during City's victorious season opener against Burnley. Guardiola expressed the gravity of the situation, indicating that surgery is being considered.

This injury comes after De Bruyne's earlier hamstring issue during the Champions League final. 

His absence poses a significant challenge for City, as he was instrumental in their successes last season, contributing 10 goals and 31 assists across various competitions.

Guardiola acknowledged the irreplaceable qualities De Bruyne brings to the team, necessitating an exploration of alternatives within the squad. 

The manager also hinted at the possibility of external reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

City's upcoming Super Cup clash against Sevilla will be played without De Bruyne, emphasizing the need for adaptation. Teammate Rodri highlighted De Bruyne's significance and vowed to support him throughout his recovery.

Guardiola now faces the challenge of devising a strategy to fill the void left by De Bruyne's absence, potentially seeking solutions from within or the transfer market.

Additionally, the potential pursuit of external reinforcements is touched upon, signalling potential changes to the squad. 

The discussion of alternatives within the team underscores the challenges that Guardiola faces in maintaining the team's competitive edge. 

The text also acknowledges the upcoming fixture without De Bruyne and the importance of adaptability in the City's strategies. 

