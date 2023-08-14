 
‘Run For Pakistan’ held to mark Independence Day

Participants of ‘Run for Pakistan’ pose for a photo. — PR
Sports in Pakistan hosted a spectacular “Run for Pakistan” on Independence Day, bringing together passionate runners to celebrate the spirit of freedom and unity.

The event, showcased the nation's resilience and determination while fostering a sense of patriotism among participants.

The sports event — which took place on August 14 (Monday) in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad — saw an overwhelming response from both seasoned athletes and recreational runners. Participants geared up in green and white, embodying the essence of the national flag. The event was not only a physical feat but also an opportunity to connect with fellow runners internationally, fostering camaraderie and shared values.

— PR
In addition to the enthusiasm displayed by the runners, this year's Run for Pakistan drew a remarkable crowd of supporters, including families, friends, and local communities.

The event united a diverse array of individuals, highlighting the harmonious strength that comes from standing together for a shared cause.

Sports in Pakistan’s CEO Shoaib Nizami said, "We are thrilled to commemorate Independence Day with this extraordinary event.

"This event served as a celebration of our nation's freedom and the enduring human spirit. It was inspiring to witness participants from all walks of life coming together to honour the country we love.”

He maintained that the event not only provided an opportunity for runners to test their physical capabilities, but it also played a significant role in benefiting the local community.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Special Olympics Pakistan, aiding their continuous efforts in making a positive impact within the area, Nizami added. 

