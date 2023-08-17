 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Issuance of e-passports: What is the fee structure?

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Thursday, August 17, 2023

The first-ever passport applied through Inland Online Application. — Twitter/@DGIPofficial
The first-ever passport applied through Inland Online Application. — Twitter/@DGIPofficial

ISLAMABAD: After Islamabad, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports under the Ministry of Interior has begun issuing e-passports from all passport offices across the country.

E-passports were launched in the federal capital in June. Speaking at the occasion, then-interior minister Rana Sanaullah had announced that the facility, previously available to diplomatic and government officials, would be extended to residents of Islamabad initially and then to other countries.

On July 25, the directorate took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the first-ever passport applied through Inland Online Application had been printed and shipped.

Today, the directorate has issued the fee schedule for e-passports, which is as follows:

  • As per the schedule, the normal fee of 36 pages for a 5-year e-passport is Rs9000.
  • The fee of 36 page urgent e-passport has been set at Rs15,000.
  • The normal fee of a 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs16,500.
  • While the fee for an urgent 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs27,000.
  • The normal fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is fixed at Rs13,500.
  • The urgent fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is Rs. 22500.
  • The normal fee for a 72-page ten-year passport is Rs24,750.
  • The fee for an urgent 72-page ten-year passport is Rs40,500.
  • Under the schedule, normal passport fees will remain as before.

The fee schedule has come into effect from August 16, the schedule announced.

More From Pakistan:

PM Kakar reassures Blinken of 'free, fair' elections in Pakistan

PM Kakar reassures Blinken of 'free, fair' elections in Pakistan

Ranipur notable arrested for killing, torturing 10-year-old domestic helper

Ranipur notable arrested for killing, torturing 10-year-old domestic helper
'Deeply concerned' US urges Pakistan probe into church attacks

'Deeply concerned' US urges Pakistan probe into church attacks
No decision in ECP over polls date, delimitations

No decision in ECP over polls date, delimitations
Police register another case of domestic help torture in Islamabad

Police register another case of domestic help torture in Islamabad

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet to take oath today

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet to take oath today
'High-level' probe ordered into vandalism of churches in Faisalabad

'High-level' probe ordered into vandalism of churches in Faisalabad
Media community applauds President Alvi's approval of key PEMRA Amendment Bill

Media community applauds President Alvi's approval of key PEMRA Amendment Bill

Syrus Qazi takes over as foreign secretary after Dr Asad's superannuation

Syrus Qazi takes over as foreign secretary after Dr Asad's superannuation
Over 100 held after several churches, homes vandalised in Jaranwala

Over 100 held after several churches, homes vandalised in Jaranwala
Supreme Court moved against CCI decision for holding elections on new census

Supreme Court moved against CCI decision for holding elections on new census
US assures caretaker govt of advancing ‘commitment to economic prosperity'

US assures caretaker govt of advancing ‘commitment to economic prosperity'