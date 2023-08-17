Issuance of e-passports: What is the fee structure?

Thursday, August 17, 2023
ISLAMABAD: After Islamabad, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports under the Ministry of Interior has begun issuing e-passports from all passport offices across the country.
E-passports were launched in the federal capital in June. Speaking at the occasion, then-interior minister Rana Sanaullah had announced that the facility, previously available to diplomatic and government officials, would be extended to residents of Islamabad initially and then to other countries.
On July 25, the directorate took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the first-ever passport applied through Inland Online Application had been printed and shipped.
Today, the directorate has issued the fee schedule for e-passports, which is as follows:
The fee schedule has come into effect from August 16, the schedule announced.