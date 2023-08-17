Issuance of e-passports: What is the fee structure?

The first-ever passport applied through Inland Online Application. — Twitter/@DGIPofficial

ISLAMABAD: After Islamabad, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports under the Ministry of Interior has begun issuing e-passports from all passport offices across the country.

E-passports were launched in the federal capital in June. Speaking at the occasion, then-interior minister Rana Sanaullah had announced that the facility, previously available to diplomatic and government officials, would be extended to residents of Islamabad initially and then to other countries.

On July 25, the directorate took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the first-ever passport applied through Inland Online Application had been printed and shipped.

Today, the directorate has issued the fee schedule for e-passports, which is as follows:



As per the schedule, the normal fee of 36 pages for a 5-year e-passport is Rs9000.

The fee of 36 page urgent e-passport has been set at Rs15,000.

The normal fee of a 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs16,500.

While the fee for an urgent 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs27,000.

The normal fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is fixed at Rs13,500.

The urgent fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is Rs. 22500.

The normal fee for a 72-page ten-year passport is Rs24,750.

The fee for an urgent 72-page ten-year passport is Rs40,500.

Under the schedule, normal passport fees will remain as before.

The fee schedule has come into effect from August 16, the schedule announced.